BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – March 25 to March 31, 2024

Looking for some fun cabaret shows and other unique events to see this week in NYC and not sure where to start? Whether you’re looking for jazz, some classic fun and showtunes, comedy, or something that defies genre, we have you covered! There’s an overwhelming amount of live events in NYC, but we’ve narrowed it down to a few top picks.

Tonight, Monday March 25th

7 pm - JUST IN STYNE: KAREN SINGS JULE at Birdland Jazz Club

Tickets available here.

For: Jazz lovers and classic musical theater fans who want a night of classic fun

Songstress Karen Mason is singing jazzy renditions of Jule Styne classics, including, of course, “Just in Time” from Bells Are Ringing. Karen will be joined by Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass. The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Price: There is a $30-4o music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum.

7:30 pm – Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY BY THE SEASON at Kaufman Music Center

Tickets available here.

For: Diehard Broadway afficionados who want to hear deep cuts from the 30s and 40s

Each of these shows highlights music from two Broadway seasons; in this case, 1931-32 and 1942-43, with music from shows like Of Thee I Sing and Lady in the Dark performed by pros.

Price: Tickets start at $75.

Wednesday March 27th

7:30 pm – STANDARD TIME WITH Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who loves the classic American Songbook, or wants to get to know it a little bit better.

The acclaimed Michael Feinstein keeps the legacy of the classic American Songbook alive in this semi-regular series at Carnegie Hall. This performance is the last one of the 2023-2024 season, featuring Carnegie Hall’s Big Band and a tribute to Feinstein’s dear friend, Tony Bennett. Don’t miss this one.

Price: Tickets start at $92.



Thursday March 28th

7 pm – Ute Lemper: RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Marlene Dietrich and Weimar era German music

In this unique show, singer Ute Lemper revisits a three-hour phone call and exchange between she had with Marlene Dietrich in 1988, 30 years ago. Lemper will be singing highlights from every era of Dietrich’s career while telling the story of her life.

Price: Tickets start at $56.50 with a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

9:30 pm – BROADWAY SESSIONS: OPEN MIC NIGHT at Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

For: Aspiring singers and anyone craving a fun interactive show

Ben Cameron’s BROADWAY SESSIONS is game show meets cabaret, with plenty of audience interaction and engagement between the songs. On Thursday night, Cameron is hosting an open mic night for singers. Aspiring singers can DM Cameron a copy of their reservation to pre-sign up. For audience, you never know if you might get front row seats to hear the next best thing – but you’ll definitely have a good time.

Price: Tickets start at $24.75 + a $4.91 fee.

Friday March 29th and Saturday March 30th

7 pm (both nights) – Andrea McArdle: CONFESSIONS OF A BROADWAY BABY at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Annie and other Broadway classics

Andrea McArdle originated the title role in Annie in 1977, and she’s back at 54 Below with CONFESSIONS OF A BROADWAY BABY, featuring intimate stories about her life on the stage featuring showstoppers and music by “Broadway and Hollywood legends including Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, and Charles Strouse.”

Price: Tickets start at $51 with a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

7 pm and 9:30 pm (both nights) – Catherine Russell at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz and tap dance

Catherine Russell “can turn a song into a celebration.” In this show, she will be joined by renowned tap dance artist Michela Marino Lerman for an evening in front of a gorgeous view of Manhattan’s skyline.

Price: Tickets start at $90. Discounted tickets for the 9:30 pm shows are available as part of JALC’s “Subscribe and Save” program.

Sunday March 31st

6 pm and 8:30 pm – A VERY LEA EASTER at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Lea DeLaria, musical theater and raucous comedy

I don’t think I can describe this show any better than its tagline: “Oh f**k it’s Easter and Lea DeLaria is bringing you a hilarious fun filled Easter Extravaganza chock full of her trademark wild comedy and musical prowess.” Expect the unexpected and plenty of surprises.

Price: Tickets start at $35. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.