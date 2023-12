BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards Voting Update

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Standings

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

ALYSHA UMPHRESS: AND THINGS LIKE THIS... - Joe's Pub 37%

KIKI & HERB - Joe's Pub, BAM 24%

ARKAI - 54 Below, Chelsea Table + Stage 15%

THIRD SEX - Parkside Lounge 13%

KIM DAVID SMITH: MOSTLY MARLENE - Joe's Pub 12%

Best Big Band/Swing Show

SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below 42%

BIRDLAND BIG BAND - Birdland 30%

JENNIFER PACE QUINTET - Swing 46 22%

FOUR SEASONS OF JULIAN FLEISHER - Joe's Pub 6%

Best Burlesque Show

HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE - The Slipper Room 47%

HONEY BEAVERS - Birdland 42%

AIROTIC SOIREE - HK Hall 11%

Best Comedy Act

JACKIE HOFFMAN: IT’S OVER, WHO HAS WEED? - Joe’s Pub 49%

SETH MEYERS - City Winery 36%

JEFF HILLER: MIDDLE AGED INGENUE - Joe's Pub 15%

Best Debut Show - One Night Only

KATIE LAVELLE: GOODBYE 20S - Don't Tell Mama 17%

JONATHAN HOOVER: SECOND RATE SOMEBODY - 54 Below 12%

THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR - Don't Tell Mama 11%

MICKEY PETTIT: EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN - 54 Below 10%

JAYSON KERR: INDECISIVELY YOURS - The Green Room 42 9%

AVA LOCKNAR - Caveat 7%

WREN RIVERA - 54 Below 7%

JAVIER GARCIA: MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO - 54 Below 7%

BARRICADE BOYS - 54 Below 6%

CYNTHIA CLAREY: BRIDGE OVER MUDDIED WATERS - Laurie Beechman Theatre, West BankCafé 6%

JAMES JACKSON JR: ON BROADWAY - Chelsea Table + Stage 5%

PAULA GALLOWAY: AGAINST TYPE - 54 Below 4%

Best Debut Show - Run of Shows

ADAM SANK: BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn 25%

TAYLOR IMAN JONES - 54 Below 15%

HUGH PANARO - 54 Below 12%

SAMANTHA PAULY - Chelsea Table + Stage 10%

ALEX DE SUZE: LATE BLOOMER - Don’t Tell Mama 9%

JOSIE DE GUZMAN: BACK WHERE I STARTED - The Green Room 42 7%

MICHELLE POLINSKY: THIS IS HOW I TALK - Don't Tell Mama 5%

JANINE LAMANNA: BLACK AND GOLD - The Green Room 42 5%

GRACIE MCGRAW: I WILL PROBABLY CRY - Chelsea Table + Stage 4%

JEAN LOUISA KELLY: ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN - Laurie Beechman Theatre 4%

JO BRISBANE: MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - Don't Tell Mama NYC 3%

Best Director

Lennie Watts - IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS, MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY, THOSE GIRLS SING THE BROADWAY! VOL 1 - Don't Tell Mama 10%

Sandy Kost-Sterner - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ KABARET, LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 9%

Robbie Rozelle - JONATHAN HOOVER; MAURICIO MARTINEZ; ROBERT BANNON; PAULA GALLOWAY - 54 Below 9%

Richard Jay-Alexander - HUGH PANARO - 54 Below 9%

Michael Kirk Lane - KATIE LAVELLE: GOODBYE 20S, MICHELLE POLINSKY: THIS IS HOW I TALK - Don't Tell Mama 8%

K. Zeigler - EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN - 54 Below 6%

Lina Koutrakos - DESTINATION MOON: DIANE D’ANGELO - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 6%

Tanya Moberly - THE DAME'S SASSY SATURDAYS, FOREVER ME WITH LOVE, MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON, IN THIS TRAVELING HEART - Don't Tell Mama 6%

Mikayla Petrilla - 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD - 54 Below 6%

Barry Kleinbort - LORNA DALLAS: GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS - Laurie Beechman Theatre 5%

Mark Nadler - LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK - Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman 5%

Andy Crosten - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad Theater 4%

Madelyn Monaghan - FACE THE MUSIC - Rockwood Music Hall, Laurie Beechman Theatre 4%

Max McGuire & Christopher Carver - VANGARI: MOON TUNES AND MAD THINGS - Don't Tell Mama NYC, PANGEA, The Pheasantry (London) 3%

Dionne Figgins - KYLE TYLOR PARKER'S JUKE JOINT JUBILLE - Midnight Theatre 3%

Mitchell Walker - FROM THE SOUL: LIVE AT JOE'S PUB (LIVE RECORDING CONCERT) - Joe's Pub 3%

Elizabeth Fahsbender - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 2%

Jaime Cepero - THE FUNCTION - The Green Room 42 2%

Jake Bazel - MICHAEL KIRK LANE: WHATEVER I FEEL - Chelsea Table + Stage 1%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

David Sabella/Amanda Reckonwith - AMANDA RECKWONWITH IN RESIDENTIAL CARE - Pangea 25%

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! - Joe's Pub 16%

Andy Darling - ANDY DARLING: LIFE'S A DRAG - The Triad Theater 14%

Tara Bull - BROADWAY'S A DRAG, 54 DOES 54 - 54 Below 12%

Scott F. Mason - DAME EDNA'S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY - THE DAME'S SASSY SATURDAYS - Don't Tell Mama 12%

Plasma - PLASMA FULLY LOADED - Duplex, 54 Below 8%

Godiva Romance - TO PROUDLY GO - Barracuda Lounge 7%

Heather Wood - TO PROUDLY GO - Barracuda Lounge 6%

Best Duo Show

Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar - NIC & DESI: SUPERHEROES IN LOVE - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 33%

Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar - ALL FOR YOU - 54 Below 27%

Seth Sikes & Nicolas King - THE NEW BELTERS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42 23%

Barbara Bleier & Austin Pendleton - BARBARA & AUSTIN SING STEVE AND OSCAR - Don't Tell Mama NYC, PANGEA, The Pheasantry (London) 9%

Lena Moy-Borgen and Cheo Bourne - MOY-BORGEN & BOURNE'S OFFICE PARTY - Don't Tell Mama NYC, PANGEA, The Pheasantry (London) 7%

Best Ensemble Soloist

Hayley Pezza - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 15%

Taylor Iman Jones - 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD - 54 Below 12%

Cody Braverman - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 6%

Nikko Angelo Hinayo - OUT BEING US - 54 Below 6%

Michael Winther - 54 BELOW SALUTES FRANK SINATRA - 54Below 6%

Amanda Briskin-Wallace - OUT BEING US - 54 Below 5%

Lizz Sooy - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage 5%

Melissa Barrera - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - Lincoln Center, Little Island, Joe's Pub 5%

Tyler Hardwick - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad Theater 5%

Lianne Marie Dobbs - 54 BELOW SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS - 54Below 4%

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - CABARET ON THE COUCH - The Green Room 42 4%

Javier Garcia - 54 DOES 54 - 54 Below 4%

Milena Makse - OUT BEING US - 54 Below 3%

Katryna Marttala - PRIDE AND STORY: THE SONGS OF BRANDI CARLILE - The Cutting Room 3%

Sushma Saha - THIRD SEX - Parkside Lounge 3%

Jenna Beressi - OUT BEING US - 54 Below 2%

Thea Sten - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET, LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Erin Rose Doyle - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Danny Marin - THIRD SEX - Parkside Lounge 2%

Milan Parodie - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - 2023 1%

Kaylin Hedges - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%

Sway Bhatia - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%

Madeline Wittig - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%

Ryan Umbarilla - LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 1%

Best Group Show

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch - A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland 51%

Barbara Bleier, Austin Pendleton, Richard Maltby Jr., Gretchen Cryer - OLD FRIENDS - Pangea 25%

Jaime Lozano and The Familia - JAIME LOZANO & THE FAMILIA - Lincoln Center, Little Island, Joe's Pub 15%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - 54 Below 10%

Best Host or Emcee

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theater 33%

Seth Bisen-Hersh - Seth Bisen-Hersh's Weekly Cabaret Showcase - Don't Tell Mama 7%

Michelle Dowdy - PIANO OPEN MIC NIGHT - The Spot D 7%

Rob W. Schneider - 50 KEY MUSICALS - 54 Below 6%

Rob Maitner - SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - 54 Below 6%

Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT, BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH - Lincoln Center, Little Island, Joe's Pub 5%

Heather Wood - TO PROUDLY GO - Barracuda Lounge 4%

Jason Veasey - THE FUNCTION - The Green Room 42 4%

Natasha Castillo - SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC - 53 Above Broadway 4%

Lena Moy-Borgen - MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT - Don't Tell Mama NYC, PANGEA, The Pheasantry (London) 4%

Mikayla Petrilla - 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD - 54 Below 4%

Cherry Pitts - HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE - The Slipper Room 3%

Handsome Brad - HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE - The Slipper Room 2%

Caitlin McNeilage - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - 54 Below 2%

Stephen D'Angelis - AT THIS PERFORMANCE - The Green Room 42 2%

Dean Tyler K - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage 2%

Jake McKenna - BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad Theater 2%

Ianne Fields Stewart - THE FUNCTION - The Green Room 42 1%

Mark Weiser - SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL DUELING PIANOS - Cutting Room, Burgerology, Chelsea Table + Stage 1%

KP Sgarro - CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 1%

Lauren Montana - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - 54 Below 1%

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental

TEDD FIRTH TRIO - Birdland Theater 42%

SEAN HARKNESS + THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS - Chelsea Table + Stage 39%

EMMET COHEN - Birdland 19%

Best Jazz Show, Vocal

GABRIELLE STRAVELLI - Birdland 30%

SUSAN MACK: YESTERDAYS - Birdland, Birdland Theater 22%

NICOLAS KING: THE JAZZ SET - The Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage 20%

PAULA WEST - Smoke Jazz Club 18%

NICOLE HENRY - Birdland, 54 Below 11%

Best Musical Comedy Show

CASHINO FEAT. JOHN BOSWELL AND SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland 21%

BROADWAY'S NEXT GREAT MUSICAL - 54 Below 15%

JASON KRAVITS: OFF THE TOP - Joe's Pub 14%

LENA MOY-BORGEN: IT'S A MAN'S WORLD: GENDER STUDIES ... BUT WITH SHOW TUNES! - Don't Tell Mama 14%

MICHAEL KIRK LANE: WHATEVER I FEEL - Chelsea Table + Stage 13%

VANGARI: MOON TUNES & MAD THINGS - 2023 10%

GIT AHT! A LOVING TRIBUTE TO PITTSBURGH - Don’t Tell Mama 8%

ON THE SPOT - Broadway Comedy Club 5%

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - SWING LESSONS WITH MELISSA ERRICO AND BILLY STRITCH - 54 Below 11%

Drew Wutke - JONATHAN HOOVER: SECOND RATE SOMEBODY, KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, TRICKS + TREATS: A HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA - 54 Below 11%

Yasuhiko Fukuoka - LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK, ROBBIE ROZELLE: BRING ME GIANTS, ROBERT BANNON: PRIDE PLAYLIST - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama 8%

Tedd Firth - SUSAN MACK: YESTERDAYS, LINDA PURL: THIS COULD BE THE START OF SOMETHING - Birdland, The Green Room 42 6%

Tracy Stark - EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN, MOD HOLLYWOOD! TUNES FROM A TOWN WITHOUT PITY - 54 Below 6%

Jack Oliver Kotanen - OUT BEING US - 54 Below 5%

Darryl Curry - RIAN KEATING: IN THISTRAVELING HEART, VANGARI: MOON TUNES & MAD THINGS - Don't Tell Mama 4%

William TN Hall - MICHAEL KIRK LANE: WHATEVER I FEEL - Chelsea Table + Stage 4%

Jaime Lozano - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - Lincoln Center, Little Island, Joe's Pub 3%

Darnell White - FROM THE SOUL: LIVE AT JOE'S PUB (LIVE RECORDING CONCERT), JAVIER GARCIA-MEXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO, THE FUNCTION - Joe's Pub 3%

Steven Ray Watkins - IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS, MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON, THOSE GIRLS SING THE BROADWAY! VOL 1 - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Ron Abel - WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? - 54 Below 3%

Gregory Toroian - DESTINATION MOON: DIANE D’ANGELO - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 3%

Christopher Denny - LORNA DALLAS: GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS - Laurie Beechman Theatre 3%

Michele Brourman - AMANDA MCBROOM: SUCH GOOD FRIENDS - Birdland 2%

Felix Jarrar - 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD - 54 Below 2%

Michael Orland - CLINT HOLMES: BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY - 54Below 2%

Mark Hartman - AMANDA RECKONWITH IN RESIDENTIAL CARE - Pangea 2%

Adam J. Rineer - THIRD SEX - Parkside Lounge 2%

Ashley Grace Ryan - FACE THE MUSIC - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 2%

Michael Lavine - BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! - 54 Below 2%

Brian J. Nash - MAURICIO MARTINEZ: 5'11', BASED IN NYC - 54 Below 2%

Paul Greenwood - BARBARA & AUSTIN SING STEVE & OSCAR - Pangea 2%

Martin Silvestri - CHRISTINE ANDREAS: PARIS TO BROADWAY - 54 Below 2%

Gerry Dieffenbach - MY PRIME TIME, WELCOME HOME - The Green Room 42 1%

Best Open-Mic Show

JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 38%

MICHELLE DOWDY'S OPEN MIC - The Spot D 14%

MATSUKI & TORROIAN JAZZ BRUNCH - Pangea 11%

BOUND FOR BROADWAY - The Triad Theater 10%

MAMA'S NEXT BIG ACT - 2023 8%

SALON - Don't Tell Mama 8%

ELENA BENNETT AND FRED BARTON SONG SALON - Pangea 5%

SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC - 53 Above Broadway 5%

Best Original Song

At the Goodwill (Violet Stanza) - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage 29%

No Podemos Regresar (Jaime Lozano) - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - Lincoln Center, Little Island, Joe's Pub 16%

Wings (Jamie Lozano) - SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - Lincoln Center, Little Island, Joe's Pub 14%

Face The Music (Michael I. Haber, Derek Gregor, and Selda Sahin) - FACE THE MUSIC - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 11%

I Hope You Like Me (Milan Parodie) - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - 2023 11%

A Life In 80 Minutes (Randy Edelman) - A LIFE IN 80 MINUTES - Chelsea Table + Stage 9%

Emerald Eyes (Lizz Sooy) - QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage 9%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Instrumental,

Brandon James Gwinn - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis 42%

Clare Cooper - HAPPY HOUR - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Paddy on the Piano - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 15%

Joe Regan - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Sean Rainey - SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL DUELING PIANOS - Cutting Room, Burgerology, Chelsea Table + Stage 6%

Mark Weiser - SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL DUELING PIANOS - Cutting Room, Burgerology, Chelsea Table + Stage 4%

Matthew Friedman - SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL DUELING PIANOS - Cutting Room, Burgerology, Chelsea Table + Stage 3%

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Vocalist

Maddie McClouskey - MARIE'S CRISIS - Marie's Crisis 35%

Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 27%

Elaine Brier - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Joseph Redd - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 13%

Laura Pavles - PIANO BAR - Don't Tell Mama 9%

Best Record Producer

YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: THE MARIO 101! - 2023 33%

PHIL GEOFFREY BOND: SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED, VOLUME 3 - 2023 31%

ROBBIE ROZELLE - COLIN DONNELL & PATTI MURIN: SOMETHING STUPID - 2023 29%

MITCHELL WALKER (NO REVERSE RECORDS) - 'HOHO LOLO' BY LOLO (LAUREN PRITCHARD) - 2023 7%

Best Recording, Commercial

COLIN DONNELL & PATTI MURIN: SOMETHING STUPID - 2023 34%

MATTHEW SCOTT: THE JESUS YEAR - 2023 33%

JAIME LOZANO & THE FAMILIA: SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT VOL. 2 - 2023 23%

HOHO LOLO BY LOLO (LAUREN PRITCHARD) - 2023 10%

Best Recording, Independent

SEAN PATRICK MURTAGH: THE MARIO 101! - 2023 20%

LINDA PURL: THIS COULD BE THE START - 2023 13%

FARAH ALVIN: ON VINYL - 2023 11%

ARI AXELROD LIVE AT BIRDLAND - 2023 8%

ROBBIE ROZELLE: ANOTHER HUNDRED PEOPLE/WHAT MORE DO I NEED? - 2023 7%

CARMEN CUSACK: LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME - 2023 6%

COLLISIONS: A CONCEPT ALBUM - 2023 6%

RICKY ASCH: WHO KNEW - 2023 6%

JASON KRAVITS: JIM AND OTHER FINE SUGGESTIONS - 2023 3%

HERE I AM: ORIGINAL STUDIO CAST RECORDING - 2023 3%

BLAINE KRAUSS: HOW COME YOU DON'T CALL ME - 2023 3%

RANDY EDELMAN: EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE - 2023 3%

BEN JONES: I THINK WE SHOULD SEE OTHER PEOPLE - 2023 2%

GRACE GARLAND: LADY G'S BRALESS SECLUSION - 2023 2%

D.C. ANDERSON: SHARING THE NIGHT WITH DARKNESS - 2023 2%

MARGO BROWN: FOREVER ME WITH LOVE - 2023 1%

RYAN JAMES MONROE AND THOMAS HODGES: TIME TRAVELERS - - 2023 1%

IRENE MICHAELS: WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW IS LOVE - 2023 0%

Best Revue or Recurring Series

THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER - Birdland Theatre 25%

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - 54 Below 18%

54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD - 54 Below 9%

LYRICS AND LYRICISTS - 92ny 6%

54 BELOW SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - 54 Below 6%

TO PROUDLY GO - Barracuda Lounge 5%

BACKSTAGE BABBLE LIVE! - 54 Below 5%

BRENDA BRAXTON: STARS TONIGHT! - 54 Below 5%

TURN THE BEAT AROUND - 54 Below 5%

FABULOUS FIRST FRIDAYS - Pangea 3%

5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES & JAM - The Green Room 42 3%

AT THIS PERFORMANCE - The Green Room 42 2%

KYLE TAYLOR PARKER'S JUKE JOINT JUBILEE - Midnight Theatre 2%

CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE! - The Green Room 42 2%

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - 54 Below 2%

SONGBOOK SUNDAYS - Dizzy's Club 1%

FIVE TOWNS COLLEGE SINGERS - 'IN THE MIX' & 'BREAK THROUGH' - Don't Tell Mama 1%

Best Rock Show

Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL - 54 Below 62%

Strawberry Fields - BEATLES BRUNCH - City Winery 16%

Max Bartos - MAX BARTOS - Laurie Beechman Theatre 13%

Mark Weiser - SHAKE RATTLE & ROLL DUELING PIANOS - Cutting Room, Burgerology, Chelsea Table + Stage 5%

Aaron David Gleason - COME HELL AND HIGH WATER - 54 Below 5%

Best Show

Meg Flather - CAREFULLY TAUGHT: HAMMERSTEIN AND SONDHEIM - Don't Tell Mama 28%

David Sabella - AMANDA RECKONWITH IN RESIDENTIAL CARE - Pangea 17%

Lianne Marie Dobbs - WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? - 54 Below 13%

Tanya Moberly - MOBERLY AT MAMA'S MONTHLY - Don't Tell Mama 10%

Scott F. Mason - DAME EDNA'S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY - THE DAME'S SASSY SATURDAYS - Don't Tell Mama 8%

Michael I. Haber - FACE THE MUSIC - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hal 7%

Barbara Bleier - TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG - Pangea 6%

Nelson Aspen - MY PRIME TIME - The Green Room 42 5%

Rian Keating - IN THIS TRAVELING HEART - Don't Tell Mama 3%

Nelson Aspen - WELCOME HOME - The Green Room 42 2%

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Sean Harkness - 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama 23%

Steve Doyle - FOREVER ME WITH LOVE - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Matt Scharfglass - 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS, MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON - Don't Tell Mama 15%

Cody Braverman - SPOTLIGHT KIDZ CABARET - Laurie Beechman Theatre 13%

Sergio Ripa - 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD - 54 Below 10%

Don Kelly - MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON - Don't Tell Mama 6%

Erika Friedman - FACE THE MUSIC - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 6%

Emma Kroll - FACE THE MUSIC - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 6%

Wesley Bourland - ROBBIE ROZELLE: BRING ME GIANTS; ROBERT BANNON: PRIDE PLAYLIST - Birdland; 54 Below 6%

Best Show, Celebrity

Marilyn Maye - MARILYN MAYE - Birdland; 54 Below 17%

Patti Lupone - SONGS FROM THE HAT - 54 Below 15%

Vanessa Williams - DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below 10%

Eva Noblezada - LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES - The Green Room 42 9%

Cheyenne Jackson - CHEYENNE JACKSON - 54 Below 8%

Jennifer Holliday - DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below 6%

Shaun Cassidy - THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY - 54 Below 5%

Mauricio Martinez - 5'11', BASED IN NYC - 54 Below 4%

Lea DeLaria - F*CK LOVE - Joe's Pub 4%

Jason Danieley - JASON DANIELEY - 54 Below 4%

CHRISTINE ANDREAS - CHRISTINE ANDREAS: PARIS TO BROADWAY - 54 Below 3%

Clint Holmes - BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK CITY, THE SONGS OF PETER ALLEN - 54 Below 3%

Lorna Dallas - GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS - Laurie Beechman Theatre 3%

Reeve Carney - REEVE SINGS THE DIVAS - The Green Room 42 3%

Santino Fontana - SANTINO FONTANA - 54 Below 3%

Randy Edelman - A LIFE IN 80 MINUTES - Chelsea Table + Stage, City Winery 2%

John Lloyd Young - BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY - 54 Below 1%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG AT CAFE CARLYLE - Cafe Carlyle 1%

Best Special Event, Multiple

PIPPIN 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - 54 Below 25%

QUEER SONGWRITERS OF NYC - Chelsea Table + Stage 19%

Michelle Dowdy & Jordan Wolfe - TRICKS + TREATS: A HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA - Chelsea Table + Stage 18%

A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER - 54 Below 15%

OUT BEING US - 54 Below 12%

LYRICS FOR A CAUSE - Laurie Beechman Theatre 9%

THE FUNCTION - The Green Room 42 2%

Best Special Event, Solo

CHRISTINA BIANCO: DIVA ON DEMAND - The Green Room 42 29%

AMANDA MCBROOM: SUCH GOOD FRIENDS - Birdland 22%

MEG FLATHER: HOLD ON TIGHT - Don't Tell Mama, New York Solo 21%

KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! - Joe's Pub 10%

ROBBIE ROZELLE: BRING ME GIANTS - Birdland Theater 10%

BLAINE ALDEN KRAUSS: FROM THE SOUL: LIVE AT JOE'S PUB (LIVE RECORDING CONCERT) - Joe's Pub 8%

Best Spoken Word Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Adam Sank - BAD DATES - The Stonewall Inn 44%

David Mills - GLAMOUR + DESPAIR - Pangea 29%

Will Nolan - LEOLA'S LADYLAND LOUNGE - The Green Room 42 15%

David Dean Bottrell - THE PANGEA RESIDENCY - Pangea 11%

Best Tech Design, Lighting

KJ Hardy - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below 32%

Alison Nusbaum - MULTIPLE SHOWS - Don’t Tell Mama 27%

Sheridan Glover - MULTIPLE SHOWS - The Green Room 42 18%

Kelly Wohlford - MOBERLY AT MAMA'S MONTHLY, 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama 15%

Juliette Kealy - FROM THE SOUL: LIVE AT JOE'S PUB (LIVE RECORDING CONCERT) - Joe's Pub 9%

Best Tech Design, Sound

Amanda Raymond - TURN THE BEAT AROUND, VANESSA WILLIAMS, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY THE DIAMOND SERIES - 54 Below 50%

JP Perreaux - DESTINATION MOON - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 34%

Jason Ellis - SPOTLIGHT ON YOU OPEN MIC - 53 Above Broadway 16%

Best Tribute Show

A TRIBUTE TO HOWARD ASHMAN AND ALAN MENKEN - 54 Below 32%

SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND - 54 Below 32%

MARNIE KLAR SINGS CARLY SIMON - Don't Tell Mama 20%

DORIAN WOODRUFF: THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN - Pangea 16%

Best Vocal Group

MOIPEI - 54 Below, Birdland, Cabaret Convention 42%

THOSE GIRLS (EVE EATON, KAREN MACK, RACHEL HANSER & WENDY RUSSELL) - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama 30%

MARQUEE FIVE - 54 Below 13%

CLEARLY NOW - Don't Tell Mama 9%

BARRICADE BOYS - 54 Below 7%

Best Vocalist

Susan Mack - YESTERDAYS - Birdland, Birdland Theater 9%

Jennifer Holliday - DIAMOND SERIES: JENNIFER HOLLIDAY - 54 Below 8%

Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL - 54 Below 8%

Linda Purl - THIS COULD BE THE START OF SOMETHING - The Green Room 42 7%

Nicolas King - THE JAZZ SET, THE NEW BELTERS - Various 6%

Mauricio Martinez - 5'11', BASED IN NYC, SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT - 54 Below 5%

Jonathan Hoover - SECOND RATE SOMEBODY - 54 Below 4%

Mykal Kilgore - THE FUNCTION - The Green Room 42 4%

Santino Fontana - SANTINO FONTANA - 54 Below 4%

Diane D’Angelo - DESTINATION MOON - Laurie Beechman Theatre, Rockwood Music Hall 3%

Lea DeLaria - LEA DELARIA: F*CK LOVE - Joe's Pub 3%

Hugh Panaro - HUGH PANARO - 54 Below 3%

Seth Sikes - THE NEW BELTERS, SETH SIKES SINGS BARBRA STREISAND - Various 3%

Michael I. Haber - FACE THE MUSIC - Rockwood Music Hall, Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Lisa Viggiano - LISA VIGGIANO SINGS THE JANE OLIVOR SONGBOOK - Don't Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman 2%

Lucille Carr-Kaffashan - 3 SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Tanya Moberly - MOBERLY AT MAMA'S MONTHLY - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Gerrilyn Sohn - IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS - Don't Tell Mama 2%

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - KEVIN SMITH KIRKWOOD IS CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! - Joe's Pub 2%

Blaine Krauss - FROM THE SOUL: LIVE AT JOE'S PUB (LIVE RECORDING CONCERT) - Joe's Pub 2%

Lianne Marie Dobbs - WHY CAN'T A WOMAN..? - 54Below, The Green Room 42 2%

Lorna Dallas - GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS - Laurie Beechman Theatre 2%

Nelson Aspen - MY PRIME TIME, WELCOME HOME - The Green Room 42 2%

Robert Bannon - PRIDE PLAYLIST - 54 Below 2%

Mickey Pettit - EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN - 54 Below 2%