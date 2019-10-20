Broadway Stars Reunite At 'Piano Bar Live!' at Brandy's Piano Bar

Broadway stars Adinah Alexander and Brandi Chavonne Massey have been friends for years, ever since starring together in Wicked. On Monday, October 21 at 7pm, the two will be singing up a storm at the weekly PIANO BAR LIVE!at Brandy's Piano Bar on the Upper East Side.

Joining Alexander and Massey on October 21, will be Brian Krinsky, David Edwards and Kenn Boisinger. On October 28, PIANO BAR LIVE! will feature Nancy Timpanaro, Sharon McNight, Kristine Zbornik and Adam Rennie.

Adinah Alexander and Brandi Chavonne Massey met while both were starring in Wicked on Broadway. Brandi was Elphaba and Adinah was the understudy for Madame Morrible and would frequently be performing the role opposite Brandi. The two struck up a backstage friendship and will finally be singing together again on Monday, October 21 at PIANO BAR LIVE!

Adinah Alexander has been on Broadway in Kinky Boots, Wedding Singer, Wicked, Urban Cowboy and Parade. On TV, Adinah has appeared in "The Deuce," "The Last OG," "Bull," "Lights Out," "Nurse Jackie" and "Law & Order." Her Off-Broadway credits include The Adding Machine, Love Janis, Ruthless, Leap of Faith, The Last Smoker in America, Two Rooms and The No Frills Revue. Regionally, she has worked at such venues as Hangar Theatre, McCarter, Broadway Music Circus, Actors Theatre of Louisville, La Jolla Playhouse, Sundance, North Shore Music Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House and many more.

Brandi Chavonne Massey is thrilled to be a part of this cast. Her credits include West End Nala in Disney's The Lion King, Broadway and National Tours as Nettie/Celie in The Color Purple, Elphaba in Wicked, The Radio in Caroline or Change and Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde. New York projects include Ghetto Superstar, singing background for Billy Porter, as well as Sam Smith, Kira in Bare, Pam in Baby, Myrt in Carmen Jones at the York Theater, Muse in the Nike workshop of Ball with L.L. Cool Jay and Savion Glover, Linda Eder's Christmas Concert and Dionne in Hair in the Encore Series. Her favorite Regional credits include Lorrell in Dream Girls, starring Jennifer Holiday at The Fox Theater, Amunt in Jasper in Deadland at The 5Th Avenue and Apollo Singer in The Buddy Holly Story.

DATE: Mondays, October 21 & 28 @ 7pm

PLACE: Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS: NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION: ScoBarEnt@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive





