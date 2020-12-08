Broadway Performers Join AJ Rafael and East West Players in “Crazy Talented Asians: Holiday Edition”

East West Players, the nation's premiere Asian American theatre organization, has teamed up with musician AJ Rafael for a holiday musical celebration which features performances and appearances by prominent Asian American artists, including many who have appeared on the stage. The event will be hosted by Rafael and singer Alyssa Navarro, who both create performance videos on social media. They were recently featured on Good Morning America for their viral song performances on TikTok and YouTube.

"I'm so happy to have brought this wonderful lineup together. I know people miss live entertainment, but hopefully this show can still help fill that void. We will be performing many of our favorite holiday songs, but most importantly it will be about the heart we bring to the community," says Rafael.

Notable participants include:

Josh Dela Cruz (Blue's Clues & You!, Disney's Aladdin, Here Lies Love)

Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard, Hamilton, Next To Normal)

Deedee Magno Hall (Miss Saigon, Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, Mamma Mia!)

Cathay Ang (Over The Moon, KPOP)

Yvette Lu (Hamilton)

Dante Basco (Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Fabulous Filipino Brothers)

Melissa Polinar (Singer)

Jeremy Passion (Singer)

Gabe Bondoc (Singer)

Jules Aurora (Singer/Actress)

Daniel Ho (Ukulele Virtuoso, Grammy Award Winner)

Albert Chang (Violinist, Magician)

Kevin Chung (Singer/Songwriter)

GALVN (Pianist/Songwriter)

Asian Boss Girl (Podcast)

Leo Matsuyama (Culture Shock LA)

The event is sponsored and supported by Xoom, Karat, myx, and Tremendous Communications. These organizations have continuously uplifted Asian American arts and culture, especially myx and Tremendous Communications who also serve as media partners for the event.

"AJ Rafael has always been a trailblazer in creating new platforms to help shine light on amazing talent. We are honored to partner with him to not only help amplify awareness of this program and the performing artists, but the great work that East West Players has done over the years," says Roslynn Cobarrubias, ABS-CBN Global and myx's Head of Talent and Music.

East West Players and Crazy Talented Asians have long inspired young and aspiring artists and performers in the Asian American community.

"This show is more than just the people involved, but about young people realizing it's possible to be an Asian American in entertainment. I hope that comes across on the screen the way it does in person," adds Rafael.

"Crazy Talented Asians: Holiday Edition" will be livestreamed on December 13 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET on the East West Players YouTube and Facebook pages.

