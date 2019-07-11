Broadway Kids to Take the Stage at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Growing Up Broadway in Now and Then: Current AND Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage!on Saturday, July 20th at 9:30 PM. After two sold out performances, Broadway kids of the past and present join forces for this special one-night event! Come join current Broadway kids and some of your favorite former Broadway kids as they sing through songs by some of your favorite contemporary artists and composers. This is a concert that any Broadway fan, young or young at heart, can't miss! Produced and conceived by former Broadway kid, Dara Paige Bloomfield and musical direction by Ben Boeker.

This all-star cast includes:

Growing Up Broadway in Now and Then: Current and Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Growing Up Broadway started was started in 2017 by Dara Paige Bloomfield, a former Broadway kid herself who was in the original Broadway production of Ragtime as "The Little Girl".

What was conceived as a one-off concert at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, has grown into three separate concert series: "Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage" and "Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage, and "Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!"

Aside from the shows, it has also grown in to a community of current Broadway kids and former Broadway kids who all understand what's like to balance school, home work, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems, all while doing 8 shows a week on some of the world's biggest stages! This community ranges from those who are continuing to star in current Broadway shows, film, and television to those who have stepped away from "show business" and are now returning for this special one-night event.





