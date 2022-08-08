Bob Malone And Band Will Appear At The Cutting Room Next Month

Singer-Songwriter/Pianist Bob Malone (John Fogerty), one of the most sought-after rock and blues pianists in the world, is appearing at New York City's legendary The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, Thursday night September 8th at 9 pm. Tickets are now on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190052®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fbob-malone-tickets-322056448507%3Faff%3Debdsoporgprofile?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Dubbed "a Keyboard Wizard" by The New Yorker, Malone -- a New Jersey native -- will perform his first LIVE post-pandemic public show in Manhattan with his NYC All-Star Band and The Malonettes (backing vocalists) at one of the city's most iconic venues, The Cutting Room. The upcoming show will highlight cuts from his latest critically acclaimed album "Good People" along with his signature take on classics from The Band, CCR (Creedence Clearwater Revival), Bob Dylan and others that he transforms into foot-stomping displays of keyboard pyrotechnics. "Good People" has received considerable radio airplay across the USA and Sirius XM's "Bluesville" has kept his smoking piano-centric cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' in hot rotation.

The NYC Bob Malone Band includes New York's finest A-List session musicians including Rich Zukor (drums), Ritt Henn (bass) and Anthony Babino (guitar). Coupled with the gospel-powered backing vocalists The Malonettes comprised of Karen Nash, Trysette Loosemore and Celeste Butler, patrons at The Cutting Room's September 8th performance can expect high-energy, hook-laden hybrids of rock, blues, melodic piano pop, and New Orleans R&B and jazz delivered by world-class musicians and vocalists.

Malone has spent decades building a dedicated international fanbase with his relentless touring and 10 critically acclaimed album releases. A proud Berklee School of Music graduate, his lyrically smart songwriting coupled with his own hybrid combination of rock, melodic pop, blues, and New Orleans R&B are Malone trademarks. He always delivers his original and refreshing reinterpretations of classic tunes with high-energy piano virtuosity and a soulful voice all his own.