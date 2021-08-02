Blackhurst, Rice, Mark and More Appear in BACK TO THE 20s! On August 8th

Come "BACK TO THE 20S!" next Sunday in Long Beach, NY!

"Long Island's got talent!" ... and this will be evidenced on Sunday, August 8 at 3 & 7 PM, at Temple Israel (305 Riverside Blvd., Long Beach, NY) ... as a multigenerational cast of local performers -- ranging from 10 to 70+ -- joins forces with luminaries from Broadway, opera, cabaret, and the concert stage to present the musical revue Back to the 20s!.

This show celebrates the songs and dance of the Roaring '20s, featuring countless favorites from the Great American Songbook written during that decade.

Back to the '20s is a collaboration between South Shore Theatricals, Inc., a Long Island-based semi-professional company founded in 2010 by local theatre directors Bruce Bider and the late John Pane, with the Long Beach-based arts organization Artists in Partnership. Each summer, SST presents a musical revue highlighting some of the most talented performers Long Island has to offer, combined with professional guest artists.

This production stars musical theatre and cabaret luminary Klea Blackhurst; Sarah Rice, the original "Johanna" in Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd; operatic bass-baritone Frank Basile; Judi Mark, whose performance credits include Off-Broadway, Film, TV, Lincoln Center with American Ballet Theater and Cabarets in NY and Florida; "Mr. Tin Pan Alley," jazz singer extraordinaire Richard Halpern; and a virtual appearance by veteran stage, film and television actress Kathryn Crosby, who has headlined many previous SST productions.

The local performers who appear with SST come from many disparate walks of life. Students, teachers, CPAs, lawyers and legal assistants, medical professionals, and practitioners of other careers by day come together on weekday evenings in pursuit of a common goal: to present the most professional show possible, while having fun doing so. The latter part of the equation is borne out by the tremendous return rate of SST performers: of the current 33-member cast, more than half have appeared in previous productions with the company.

Tickets to Back to the 20s! are $30 general admission; $25 seniors 60+; and $20 children under 12. To purchase, go to theproducersplayhouse.com