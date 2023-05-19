Bistro Award Winner Quinn Lemley Announces RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON Residency At Don't Tell Mama

Lemley will perform 20 hit songs from Hollywood's Golden Age while chronicling the life and times of the iconic film star.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Togeth Photo 2 Review: Sherri Shepherd Goes Off-Book & Off The Rails With Her Bestie Kym Whitley & Together They Burn The House Down at City Winery
Review: reg e gaines & SAVION GLOVER Create a Sonata in Jazz With IF TRANE WUZ HERE at Joe Photo 3 IF TRANE WAS HERE Innovatively Tributes Coltrane At Joe's Pub
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

2022 BISTRO Award winner and MAC Award nominee Rita Hayworth - THE HEAT IS ON starring Quinn Lemley comes to Don't Tell Mama beginning Monday, May 22. The show will continue its residency monthly through November 2023.

Rita Hayworth was known as "The Love Goddess". She made waves in the noir classic, Gilda, performing the iconic tease, "Put The Blame On Mame." making her the hottest sex symbol of the 1940's. She was famously courted by powerful men, including Orson Welles, Prince Aly Khan, Howard Hughes with co-stars Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly.

Quinn Lemley, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Hayworth, will perform 20 hit songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood featuring arrangements by Tedd Firth. Lemley will be backed by a quartet under the music direction of Tom Wilson.

The show features costumes by Wendall Goings with handcrafted shoes by Michael Troy Brown. Carter Inskeep has updated the script to emphasize Hayworth's rise to fame, her fight for women's empowerment, and her ultimate battle with Alzheimer's.

Quinn Lemley has also been seen on Good Morning America, as a finalist on ABC's Shark Tank and as the TV host of Secrets of The Stage.

Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, NYC 10036)
Cover Charge $25, two drink minimum. Cash Only
Doors: 6:15 pm // Showtime 7 pm

Playing:

Monday May 22
Thursday June 29
Thursday July 27
Monday August 7
Thursday September 28
Monday October 23
Monday November 20




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Lady Bunnys DONT BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42 Photo
Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced that the Lady Bunny show “Don’t Bring the Kids,” an hour of jokes and demented song parodies from the New York drag legend, has extended its run due to popular demand.

Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at Birdl Photo
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at Birdland

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the New York debut of the musical revue “Hooray for Hollywood!” on Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 PM.

Broadways Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42 Photo
Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present an exceptional evening of music as Mary Kate Moore, a rising star in the industry, takes the stage for her highly anticipated solo concert debut. This captivating performance is set to take place on May 22, promising an unforgettable night of soul-stirring melodies and powerful vocal prowess.

Lorna Dallas Excels In The Extreme In New Show Photo
Lorna Dallas Excels In The Extreme In New Show

Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days is cabaret of the highest order in the incomparable hands of Lorna Dallas.


More Hot Stories For You

Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42
Billy Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at BirdlandBilly Stritch, Carole J. Bufford, and Liam Forde to Star in HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! at Birdland
Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42
Nicolas King to Present SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! at Chelsea Table + Stage in JuneNicolas King to Present SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! at Chelsea Table + Stage in June

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You