Bistro Award Winner Quinn Lemley Announces RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON Residency At Don't Tell Mama

2022 BISTRO Award winner and MAC Award nominee Rita Hayworth - THE HEAT IS ON starring Quinn Lemley comes to Don't Tell Mama beginning Monday, May 22. The show will continue its residency monthly through November 2023.

Rita Hayworth was known as "The Love Goddess". She made waves in the noir classic, Gilda, performing the iconic tease, "Put The Blame On Mame." making her the hottest sex symbol of the 1940's. She was famously courted by powerful men, including Orson Welles, Prince Aly Khan, Howard Hughes with co-stars Frank Sinatra, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly.

Quinn Lemley, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Hayworth, will perform 20 hit songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood featuring arrangements by Tedd Firth. Lemley will be backed by a quartet under the music direction of Tom Wilson.

The show features costumes by Wendall Goings with handcrafted shoes by Michael Troy Brown. Carter Inskeep has updated the script to emphasize Hayworth's rise to fame, her fight for women's empowerment, and her ultimate battle with Alzheimer's.

Quinn Lemley has also been seen on Good Morning America, as a finalist on ABC's Shark Tank and as the TV host of Secrets of The Stage.

Don't Tell Mama (343 W 46th St, NYC 10036)

Cover Charge $25, two drink minimum. Cash Only

Doors: 6:15 pm // Showtime 7 pm

Playing:

Monday May 22

Thursday June 29

Thursday July 27

Monday August 7

Thursday September 28

Monday October 23

Monday November 20