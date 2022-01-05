Birdland to Present Jeff Harnar in A COLLECTIVE CY

BIRDLAND will present acclaimed vocalist Jeff Harnar in his salute to Emmy, Grammy, Tony winning songwriter Cy Coleman in his award-winning show "A Collective Cy" on Monday, January 31 at 7:00 PM. The evening, which was honored with the 2007 Bistro Award for "Major Engagement," includes familiar standards like "The Best is Yet To Come," "Witchcraft," "Hey Look Me Over," "When in Rome," as well as surprises from Coleman's six-decade career that included Broadway hits like Sweet Charity, City of Angels, and Wildcat. Music director Alex Rybeck conducts The Rhythm of Life Quartet, which features Jay Leonhart on bass, Ray Marchica on drums, and Marc Phaneuf on saxophone. The show is directed by Sara Louise Lazarus. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

"Jeff Harnar's singing and Cy Coleman's music make a perfect duet," raved Coleman's collaborator Tommy Tune. "Cy would've loved it," added David Zippel, one of Coleman's lyricists.

Jeff Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noël Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff's televised PBS concerts include "The 1959 Broadway Songbook" with music director Alex Rybeck and "American Songbook: Stephen Sondheim" co-starring KT Sullivan. Most recently Jeff debuted his own Sondheim show "I Know Things Now" at Feinstein's/54 Below, Feinstein's at Vitello's and The Pheasantry in London with music director Jon Weber and directed by Sondra Lee. Jeff toured with Broadway's Shauna Hicks in their Symphony Pops Concert "I Got Rhythm: Mickey & Judy's Hollywood." Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noël Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. Jeff and Alex have released four solo albums and their musical partnership has taken them across the country, across the high seas and to London, Paris, and Oslo. Most recently they won the 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Show for the 30th Anniversary encore engagement at Birdland Theater of "Carried Away," their tribute to Betty Comden & Adolph Green. He performs in the movie Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean from Iconoclast Films. www.jeffharnar.com

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Jeff Harnar on Monday, January 31 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.