Birdland Presents the Ron Carter Quartet and More Week of October 14

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with week three of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with The Ron Carter Quartet, Joanne Halev, The Joel Frahm Quartet, and more!

October 14 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Anita Gillette in "After All"

After sold out performances for her acclaimed Irving Berlin tribute, Broadway legend Anita Gillette returns to Birdland with a new show full of equally delicious songs and stories that define her six dizzying decades in show business. "After All" is filled with hilarious and touching incidents and observations, covering everything from singing with Burt Lancaster and riding an elephant with Bill Murray to stories about Tina Fey and her Aunt Thelma!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 14 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Jed Levy Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Saxophonist Jed Levy brings a new quartet to the new Birdland Theater, featuring guitarist Phil Robson, drummer Jason Brown and bassist Peter Slavov. The original music is innovative and contemporary whilst drawing on the vast tradition of jazz, across the whole spectrum of styles. The emphasis is on strong melodies and grooves and the tunes are vehicles for improvisation, allowing each musician to bring their experience and to make them their own.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 14 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 15 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

jackbenny: All Aboard! The Train of Thought at the Birdland Theater

With "All Aboard! The Train of Thought," Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi- instrumentalists Jack and Benny Lipson, aka jackbenny return to Birdland Theater. In a comedic and colorful exhibition of their originals with a healthy heaping of sibling shtick, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, well-curated millennial mind.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 15-19 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Third week of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with

Ron Carter Quartet with Jimmy Greene, Renee Rosnes and Payton Crossley

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene. He will be joined by Jimmy Greene (tenor sax) Renee Rosnes (piano) and Payton Crossley (drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 15 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

October 16 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 16 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Jesse Harris' 50th Birthday Show with Special Guests!

Jesse will present his new, unreleased album, tentatively titled "Old Town," featuring a horn section led and arranged by CJ Camerieri (trumpet/french horn/flugel horn), with Kenny Wollesen (drums), Tony Scherr (bass), Will Graefe (guitar), Mike Boschen (trombone), Anat Cohen (clarinet). Surprise special guests will join!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Mari Koga

In her fourth appearance at Birdland's early evening showcase, Mari will be playing familiar Jazz standard with a Latin flavor and Latin Classics with a Jazz flavor. She will also be performing her original songs with Chiemi Nakai (piano), Alex Apolo Ayala (bass), Vince Cherico (drums) and Willie Ruiz (congas + chorus).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Joanne Halev "Like a Perfumed Woman" at the Birdland Theater

Singer and storyteller Joanne Halev tells tales from the mysterious, intoxicating, and passionate world of international fragrance creation. There'll be tokens and talismans from the beautiful music and lyrics of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom and more, while wandering from Bangkok to Sao Paolo, Laos to London, Mumbai to Madagascar, and back to Brooklyn.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Thursday) at 9:45PM

Matt Dwonszyk "Wonderful World" Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Matt Dwonszyk is an accomplished bassist, composer, arranger and educator with a Masters in Jazz Studies from SUNY Purchase. He frequently performs at some of the most prestigious jazz clubs in New York City and leads a group of his own entitled the "Dwonztet".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 18 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 18-19 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Joel Frahm Quartet at the Birdland Theater

For nearly 30 years, Joel Frahm has lived in New York City, working in jazz clubs, collaborating with other musicians, and honing his craft. His bold, inventive tenor sound has won fans in the U.S. and across the world.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 19 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Eyal Vilner Big Band

Since its inception in 2008, The Eyal Vilner Big Band has collaborated with some of the top jazz legends of our time. The big band performs Vilner's new arrangements of jazz standards as well as his original compositions. The big band's first two albums, Introducing the Eyal Vilner Big Band and Almost Sunrise, received rave reviews and stood strong on the American and Canadian Jazz Radio Charts.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Michele Brourman: Love Notes at the Birdland Theater

For singer/songwriter Michele Brourman, a song is a love letter. She's been writing and sending them since she was a little girl. In this digital world, we need them now more than ever! For her Birdland Theater debut, Michele brings a clutch of her original songs, old and new.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

Michael Thomas Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Michael Thomas is an award-winning saxophonist, composer, and arranger who has been an active member of the New York City jazz community since arriving in 2011. In addition to performing with his own quartet and septet, he is currently working on a duo recording with pianist Chris Ziemba as well as co-leading a new quintet with trumpeter David Neves.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





