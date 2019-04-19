Birdland Presents The Frank Catalano Quartet And More Week Of April 29

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with Frank Catalano Quartet, Emmet Cohen Trio, Julie Budd, and more!

April 28-29 (Sunday at 7:30PM and Monday at 8:30PM)

Off the Top! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater

Whether you recognize him from Broadway or TV, you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. Jason invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Jason creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high-wire act you've got to see to believe. It's the show of a lifetime...every time!

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

April 29 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas "Nat Sings Nat: The Songs of Nat King Cole"

With her music director, Mark Hartman and her band of all-star musicians, Natalie will celebrate the artistry, brilliance & singular achievements of this much-adored and very much-missed trailblazer, Nat "King" Cole, including tunes such as "Unforgettable," "Mona Lisa," "Destination Moon" and "Nature Boy."

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

April 29 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 30 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Daniel LeClaire at the Birdland Theater

Daniel LeClaire's brand new show, "The Breakdown," is sure to take you to a place of fun and ease like nowhere else in New York City. Covering some of the greatest popular hits across the decades to now, expect to hear a few of your favorites along with some originals! With Mike Underwood (Drums), Greg McMonagle (Acoustic Guitar), Taylor Ryan (Piano) and Lauren Scott (BGV). Guest singers include Vincent Powell from American Idol (7pm), Alyssa Fox from Wicked and Frozen (9:45pm) and Lauren Nicole Chapman from Frozen and Kinky Boots (9:45pm).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

April 30-May 1 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Frank Catalano Quartet

Signed to Chicago's Delmark Records as a teenaged-native-son-protégé of Von Freeman, the now 41-year-old Frank Catalano has become a distinctive improviser, prolific composer, patented inventor, brand ambassador, and unparalleled collector of vintage saxophones. With his distinctive voices, both in speech and on saxophone, Frank exudes infectious enthusiasm.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 1 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 1-4 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

Julie Budd at the Birdland Theater

Join Julie Budd for "The Songs Of My Life," backed by longtime musical director Herb Bernstein, as she will perform material by such varied songwriters as Michel Legrand, Duke Ellington. Laura Nyro, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields, Marvin Hamlisch, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Anthony Newley, Marc Shaiman, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, Neil Sedaka, Oscar Levant, and more.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 1-2 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 9:45PM

Fleurine & Boys from Brazil at the Birdland Theater

Vocalist Fleurine has caused a stir with her new band Boys from Brazil, playing at Birdland regularly as well as at New York Winter Jazz Fest and Festivals around the world. Featuring special guest Brad Mehldau (May 1st only). Joining her are Ian Faquini (Guitar), Vitor Goncalves (Accordion & Acoustic Piano), Eduardo Belo (Bass) and Rogerio Boccato (Percussion)

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 2-4 (Thursday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Emmet Cohen Trio

Pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation. In addition to the "Masters Legacy Series" of recordings with drummer Jimmy Cobb, bassist Ron Carter, and (forthcoming) with Benny Golson, George Coleman, and Tootie Heath, the Emmet Cohen Trio have appeared at the world's premier jazz venues including Newport Festival, Monterey Festival, Village Vanguard, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Ronnie Scott's, Kennedy Center, and more. Shunning barriers of genre, Crump has performed and recorded with a diverse range of musicians, from Portishead's Dave McDonald, The Violent Femmes' Gordon Gano, to Patti Austin, Jim Campilongo, Jorma Kaukonen, Lucy Kaplansky, Big Ass Truck, Sonny Fortune, and late blues legend Johnny Clyde Copeland.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 3 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 3-4 (Friday-Saturday) at 9:45PM

Stephan Crump's Rosetta Trio at the Birdland Theater

Grammy-nominated, Memphis-bred Brooklynite bassist/composer Stephan Crump performs with his all-string Rosetta Trio in exploration of work from their new album, Outliers.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 4 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 5 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Migiwa Miyajima & Miggy Augmented Orchestra

A story of inspiration. Fearless pursuit of passion. The key to living a rich and meaningful life is continuous learning and fearless pursuit of one's passion. Migiwa went on to lead her orchestra at Birdland in 2017, as the first female Japanese big band leader since Toshiko Akiyoshi left in 2003. Migiwa and Miggy Augmented Orchestra just released its debut album 'Colorful' from ArtistShare on Sep 6th, 2018.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 5 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

Simas & Amorim Duo CD release concert at the Birdland Theater

Join Luiz Simas, Wesley Amorim and special guests for an evening of gorgeous, exciting, exhilarating music commemorating the release of the Duo's new cd! The program will include Luiz's and Wesley's infectious original tunes as well as compositions by Radames Gnatalli, Egberto Gismonti and many other great Brazilian composers. It will feature also new arrangements of a Lennon/McCartney favorite, and of the Agustín Barrios virtuosic piece "Las Abejas".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 5 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.





