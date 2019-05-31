Birdland Presents Stacey Kent And More Week Of June 10

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

June 10 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" In Concert

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is excited to present Christina Crawford's "Mommie Dearest: The Musical" in concert. The cast will include Jeremy Benton, Christina DeCicco, Nicole Ferguson, Andy Kelso, Deven Kolluri, Charlie Levy, Blake Sheridan, Raleigh Shuck, Dennis Stowe, and feature Tina Scariano as Christina and Dorothy Bishop as Joan. Drew Wutke will accompany on piano, with Daniel Shevlin (Well Strung) on cello. The musical, with a book by Christina Crawford, Music by David Nehls and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls, tells the courageous story of brother and sister struggling to survive the abuse by a powerful sociopathic Hollywood woman against all odds, with neither power nor money of their own.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Ari Axelrod at the Birdland Theater

"A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or the places of your dreams.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 10 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 11 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Joanne Halev at the Birdland Theater

Singer and storyteller Joanne Halev tells tales from the mysterious, intoxicating, and passionate world of international fragrance creation. There'll be tokens and talismans from the beautiful music and lyrics of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom and more, while wandering from Bangkok to Sao Paolo, Laos to London, Mumbai to Madagascar, and back to Brooklyn. Musical Director will be Alex Rybeck, with direction by Lina Koutrakos.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 11-15 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Stacey Kent

Critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated singer, Stacey Kent, sings from the soul, telling her stories with faultless phrasing and a lucid, enchanting voice. The rich musical tapestry contrasts with her previous intimate collaboration with Brazilian music master Roberto Menescal, "Tenderly," and the exuberant, "Marcos Valle & Stacey Kent Live." Stacey's other recent albums include the Brazilian-flavored, "The Changing Lights,", "Dreamer In Concert," and the Grammy nominated, platinum selling, "Breakfast on the Morning Tram."

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

June 11 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

June 12 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 12-13 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Camille Bertault at the Birdland Theater

French performer Camille Bertault will be joined by Diego Figueiredo (Guitar) for "Pas de géant."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 13 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Ben Paterson Quartet featuring Jerry Weldon

Combining a joyful swing feel with an impeccable touch, Ben Paterson has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young pianists on the Jazz scene today, garnering international acclaim for his superb musicianship and engaging performances. Ben is poised to bring his unique talents and style to a wider audience, performing regularly at top notch venues around town, and at clubs and festivals around the world.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 14 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 14-15 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Nicole Zuraitis at the Birdland Theater

Grammy nominated New York based musician Nicole Zuraitis blends clever songwriting skills, an effervescent presence and dazzling vocals in a consummate package that has thrilled audiences across Manhattan and across the world. If recently you happened upon Greenwich Village's 55 Bar and were enchanted by the seismic versatile talent of inspired vocalist, keyboard player and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis, you're officially part of the lady-powerhouse burgeoning fan club.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 15 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

City Rhythm Orchestra Salutes Sinatra-Basie

The City Rhythm Orchestra has been dazzling audiences for over 35 years and has earned the reputation as one of today's finest big bands. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, the group has consistently cooked up exciting music with their distinct style and sound. They've been praised by audiences and critics in both their hometown of Philadelphia and around the world.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Kristin Beradri Quintet Featuring Ingrid Jensen at the Birdland Theater

Originally from Koumala, a tiny country town in North Queensland, jazz vocalist Kristin Berardi made National headlines when she won the Montreux Jazz Festival's International Vocal Competition in 2006. The Kristin Berardi Band led by Kristin Berardi was the 2008 debut release. The group performs Berardi's original compositions, showcasing her stunning voice. Kristin Berardi Meets The Jazzgroove Mothership Orchestra is the exciting new collaboration representing many of the finest, dynamic, young improvisers in Australia, with Berardi as guest vocalist. The Kristin Beradri Quintet includes Kristin Berardi (vocals), Miro Sprague (piano), Marty Jaffe (double bass) and Jerome Jennings (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

June 16 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com





