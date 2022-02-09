Birdland Jazz Club to Present Sam Gravitte

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the solo concert debut of Sam Gravitte on Monday, March 7 at 7:00 PM. Currently starring as "Fiyero" in Wicked on Broadway, Gravitte will team up with a quartet of some of New York City's most dynamic young musicians to reinvent some old and new favorites. Led by pianist and composer Jake Landau, with guitarist Ravi Campbell, bassist Kanoa Mendenhall, and drummer Zach Mullings, Sam takes you on a journey with standards like Cy Coleman's "Why Try to Change Me Now," Stephen Sondheim's "Finishing the Hat," and more. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Sam Gravitte is an actor, musician, and writer. Raised by actors Debbie and Beau Gravitte, Sam graduated with a BA in Anthropology from Princeton before formally entering the family business. His other credits include Almost Famous (Original Cast, Old Globe), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(ACT), and the Wicked national tour.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Sam Gravitte in "Songs That Raised Me" on Monday, March 7 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.