Billy Anderson and Danny Katz Bring SILVER JUBILEE to the Green Room 42

Billy Anderson and Danny Katz will return to The Green Room 42 on Thursday May 2nd at 7:00pm for a unique show celebrating Anderson’s 25th Anniversary in New York City..

Titled the Silver Jubilee, this will be the duo’s thirteenth show together, as well as Anderon’s fifteenth solo cabaret. He will reminisce about a quarter-century in the greatest city on Earth to a setlist robust with queer icons and songwriters. In addition to a few original songs written over the years, Anderson and Musical Director Katz, the original Jewish Japanese pop musician, will be debuting a brand new song that is a tribute to two beloved institutions that closed permanently during the COVID pandemic.

Special guest Debra Taunt (@debrataunt on Instagram) will be making her New York City stage debut in a show created, conceived, written and directed by Anderson.. Taunt was recently dubbed “Padam Barbie” By Kylie Minogue during one of her shows in Las Vegas. Silver Jubilee artwork created by Preston Burford.

Billy Anderson and Danny Katz in Silver Jubilee plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, inside the YOTEL) on Thursday, May 2nd at 7:00pm. Venue tickets start at $21.75. Live streaming is available for $21.75.