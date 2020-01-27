Beth Leavel Will Return to Feinstein's/54 Below in May for Encore Run of IT'S NOT ABOUT ME

Following a standing room only debut engagement, Tony Award® winner Beth Leavel (The Prom, The Devil Wears Prada) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an encore engagement of her acclaimed solo cabaret this May 24 & 25 at 7pm. It's Not About Me is a celebration of her long and storied career as one of Broadway's biggest, belting-est divas. Join her for a night of story and song, taking you through her favorite roles she's played, the ones that got away, and the ones she's still chasing after. Filled with laughs and surprises, this is one show you don't want to miss before Ms. Leavel portrays Miranda Priestly in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. The evening will feature musical direction by Phil Reno.

Tickets start at $65- $125 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. To purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/beth-leavel-2/ or call at 646-476-3551. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York City.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.





