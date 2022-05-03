Benefit Concert For Ukraine Will Be Performed at Lincoln Center

Artists from the Metropolitan Opera, Broadway and beyond will entertain and uplift audiences with their moving performances. The concert program will feature popular favorites - and some hidden gems! - from opera, musical theater and the great American songbook, along with poignant poetry and a few moving instrumental works to inspire and restore our sense of hope and community.

a??Proceeds will support Razom For Ukraine, International Rescue Committee And International Fund For Animal Welfare.

The performance is on May 9, 2022 at 6:30pm.

Tickets: Advanced purchase | $50-200 available through Eventbrite

In response to the devasting attacks on Ukraine, as well as the extraordinary courage demonstrated by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Melody with a Mission was inspired to rally the performing arts community together to raise our voices and create our own battle cry of support. As a result, talented performers from the Metropolitan Opera, Broadway, the concert halls and beyond, enthusiastically accepted MWM's challenge to come together on one ominous night in May - the very date Vladimir Putin originally announced as the deadline to complete his "mission." For us, May 9 will represent a triumph for freedom, resilience and hope.

Co-produced by Patricia Leonard (composer, WRITTEN IN THE STARS) and Judy Segal, Founder of Melody with a Mission, the evening will be helmed by acclaimed music director Beth Ertz whose recent work includes Danny Burstein and Chita Rivera's Encompass Opera Awards evening with Nathan Lane, Joel Grey, Laura Benanti, etc. Ms. Ertz will lead performances by Errin Duane Brooks* (FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, PORGY & BESS), Wendy Bryn Harmer (ELEKTRA), Mia Rose Burke (singer), Milena Dawidoicz (Violinist), Angel Desai (revival, COMPANY), Jay Leonhart (Jazz Bassist, collab. STING, PAVAROTTI, Barbra Streisand etc.), Matthew Lowy (Composer and Music Director), Madison Marie McIntosh (LA CENERENTOLA, GIULIO CESARE), Jacqueline Milena Thompson (LA TRAVIATA), Mike Morris (Orchestrator and Music Director), Simon Mulligan (Concert Pianist, collab. Joshua Bell, STING, etc.), Dodie Pettit & Rex Fowler (AZTEC TWO STEP), Eric Poindexter (THE COLOR PURPLE), Craig Rubano (LES MISÉRABLES, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL), Daniel Sutin (TOSCA), François Suhr (Pianist), Olga Talyn (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), Cheryl Warfield (FIRE SHUT UP IN MY BONES, TOSCA), Mark William (DORIAN'S WILD(E) AFFAIR, FEINSTEIN'S SUPPER CLUBS), Beier Zhao (LE NOZZE DI FIGARO), Amanda Zory (TURANDOT), and poetry read by Emmy Award winner Penny Fuller and Elie Wiesel's daughter-in-law and activist Lynn Bartner-Wiesel.

The evening will be hosted by Lillian Colón (Dancer, IN THE HEIGHTS - the movie, and former Radio City Rockette), and the concert will feature a few surprises and a little magic!

Selections include: Nessun Dorma (Turandot); Somewhere over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz); You'll Never Walk Alone (Carousel); Song to the Moon (Rusalka); Variations, (arr. John Williams, Fiddler on the Roof); Can You Hear the People Sing (Les Misérables); La Mamma Morta (Andrea Chenier), There Won't Be Trumpets (Anyone Can Whistle); Remember Me (Written in the Stars), Home (The Wiz) a dazzling work by Chopin and more.

Special Thanks to Julian Lennon for his generous donation of stunning photography and autographed books, and to Monday Night Magic for their donation of show tickets.