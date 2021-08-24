Becca Kidwell To Present MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER - A TRIBUTE At Don't Tell Mama

Becca Kidwell, whose recent club act BECCA KIDWELL'S SHOW OF DARES so enchanted audiences, recently announced that her long-awaited Mary Chapin Carpenter show would finally be opening at Don't Tell Mama in Midtown Manhattan. Ms. Kidwell, a MAC Award nominee for her debut solo show, had intended the tribute show to her idol for a pre-pandemic time-slot.

That plan thwarted, the cabaret singer enjoying her sophomore season in the industry offered the program up as a virtual entertainment during the show business shut down. Now, the storyteller with a mission for growth both artistic and personal is ready to reveal that which has remained under wraps for the last year and a half.

Becca Kidwell brings her long awaited show, "My Maybe World with Mary Chapin Carpenter a?' a tribute" to Don't Tell Mama on September 18th & 26th at 3pm at Don't Tell Mama. Due to COVID, Becca first presented the show as a film back in April, but is thrilled to present the show live along with her creative team, Tracy Stark as her musical director, Kristine Zbornik as her director, and Gretchen Meyers Reinhagen as her directing consultant.

The show examines Kidwell's thirty year love affair with Mary Chapin Carpenter's music and how the music impacts her life. The show includes the five-time Grammy winner's hit songs: "I Feel Lucky," "Passionate Kisses," "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," as well as some deeper cuts from albums that have a personal connection for Becca. Stephen Mosher describes Becca as being "born for cabaret... Becca Kidwell is a storyteller, in every way that a person can be a storyteller" which will blend seamlessly with the aesthetic of Mary Chapin Carpenter's songs.

Becca Kidwell recently completed a successful run of her "Show of Dares" at Pangea in July. Bart Greenberg has said "she lives within the lyrics, with perfect diction and idiomatic phrasing that can reveal several levels of meaning to the words." She was nominated in 2018 for her debut show: "A Song and Its Girl."

"My Maybe World with Mary Chapin Carpenter - a tribute" runs at Don't Tell Mama ( www.donttellmamanyc.com , 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788) on Saturday, September 18th at 3:00 PM and Sunday, September 26th at 3:00 PM. There is a $20 cover charge and 2 drink minimum. Don't Tell Mama is a CASH-ONLY room. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. For more information, visit www.beccackidwell.com

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield