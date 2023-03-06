Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Barbara Bleier Will Play TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG At Pangea

Acclaimed actor and musical storyteller Barbara Bleier plays new show March 21 and 28.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Critically acclaimed Actor/Singer, Barbara Bleier, returns to the intimate Pangea stage in a new solo show, "TOO OLD TO DIE YOUNG" with Paul Greenwood as Music Director and on additional Vocals

Two Shows Only:
Tuesday, 3/21 and Tuesday 3/28

Show time: 7:00 pm
Music Cover (RSVP online) $20.
$25.00 at the Door.
$15.00 MAC card discount at the Door.

Tickets available HERE.

Critically acclaimed Actor/Singer/Writer Barbara Bleier returns to the stage in a new show which brings you tales and tunes from across many decades of her life, and many different experiences. From the days of singing in coffee shops across the east coast, to being a young pianist performing at Carnegie Hall. From having 5 of her plays "put up" on various stages such Abingdon Theatre and NY's popular HB Studios. Song selections will include material by songwriters, Michele Brourman and Amanda McBroom, John Bucchino, Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire and the late Murray Grand.

Quotes on Barbara:

"A consummate actor, but she also brings heart & passion to her lyrics. Bleier soars in a highly personal song about "Carnegie Hall" featuring the unique collaboration of John Bucchino & Michael Feinstein." --Bart Greenberg, NiteLifeExchange, NY.

"On a spoken intro to "1000 Kisses Deep" by Leonard Cohen, one could practically feel the audience sucked in as if preparing for one collective gasp when she spoke out, "open like a lotus to the heat." And when she followed up this tender number with, "Am I Old Enough for a Younger Man," I think she had won over a strong contingent of the audience."
--Chris Struck, Broadway World, NY

Video of Barbara's performance of "Carnegie Hall," written by Michael Feinstein and John Bucchino for the 125th Anniversary of the legendary room:

Hope to see you there as we hear the Actor that is Barbara share with us her life stories.

For Additional information, please visit the websites:
www.pangeanyc.com
www.barbarableier.com



