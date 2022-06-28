Badia Farha AKA Lady Rose to Bring BROADWAY JAZZ & SOUL to Feinstein's/54 Below in August

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Badia Farha aka Lady Rose in Broadway Jazz and Soul on Friday August 26, 2022 at 9:30pm. Badia Farha shows her prowess as she pays tribute to the female legends of Jazz and Soul music. Did you know that a lot of Broadway standards are also Jazz standards? This show is composed of songs that weave those Broadway standards with Jazz influences, alongside some of her favorite Jazz and Soul classics. Hear her perform songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Chaka Khan, her Emmy-winning song inspired by the Staple Singers classic "I'll Take You There," amongst many others. It's more than a show, it's an experience!

Accompanying Badia is her top-notch band led by her Music Director and guitarist Cody Owen Stein. Cody is the current Music Director for Hadestown National Tour and the Associate Music Director for Hadestown on Broadway. Her drummer Rosa Avila is also a well sought after drummer in theatre and the recording industry. She received a Grammy for Best Children's Music Album "All the Ladies," most recently played with John Leguizamo on his new up-coming show, Suffs at the Public Theatre, and many others. Michael Blanco who plays Bass is a novice on the Jazz scene. Along with releasing his own works, he has performed in the orchestra of more than 35 Broadway shows including the revival of Company which is currently running on Broadway. Eitan Kenner the keyboard player who brings so much Soul and Jazz to the band. A master at improvisation, Eitan is an award winning keyboardist and composer. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, he is one of the most sought after musicians in NYC. One of the special guests for the night is Grammy Winning Trumpeter Nabate' Isles. Nabate' plays in the Grammy Award winning Christian McBride's Band. He is also a writer and composer in his own right releasing his own solo recordings.

Badia Farha - Lady Rose in Broadway Jazz & Soul plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday August 26, 2022 at 9:30pm. Cover charge starts at $25 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available online. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT Badia Farha



Badia Farha (also known as Lady Rose) defined means "original creation," which is exactly what she is! She is an Emmy Winning, Broadway, film, and television performer. A star of Broadway's School of Rock, the cult favorite Broadway Bounty Hunter, and her original jazz shows From Ella to Amy and Lady Sings For You, she combines her love for Broadway and Jazz.

Badia is the vocalist singing on the Emmy Winning commercial for BWI airport where they reimagined the classic song "I'll take you there" from the Staple Singers. She's also fresh off of doing a brand new play called "Windfall" directed by the one and only comedy legend Jason Alexander from "Friends" fame.

With a M.A. in Music Theatre from NYU, she has been seen in the Broadway Tour of "Little Shop of Horrors," National/International Tour of "Rent," Lincoln Center's "Joe Iconis and Family," Off Broadway Runs of "Sistas: The Musical," "Things To Ruin," and countless other productions including "The Wiz," "Sister Act," and "Dreamgirls" to name a few. She was a singer on NBC's "America's Got Talent," and played featured roles on a few CBS Primetime Dramas.

Badia is a Singer, Songwriter, who coined the term R&B Soul + (plus) to describe her music. It is a fusion of Jazz, R&B, Funk, Rock and Soul. Her music and delivery is reminiscent of the great singers who have paved the way such as Ella Fitzgerald, Carmen McCrae, Chaka Khan, Randy Crawford, Aretha Franklin, and Amy Winehouse. Musically, she has easily been compared to the likes of Curtis Mayfield, & The Brand New Heavies. Her music and style have been described as a cornucopia of intrinsic styles, melodic vocals, and radiant energy.

Her body of works include her smash CD "Still Waiting?" and a host of Singles all available on her website www.BadiaFarha.com, ITunes and all your downloadable sites, as well as her videos on YouTube and Vevo.



"I haven't even begun to start my journey! I'm laying the foundation for my future. The best is yet to come!" -Badia Farha

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW



Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.



A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.