BWW Review: The Birdland Big Band on all Cylinders

Aug. 31, 2019  

There are few places where you can see and hear (up close) a big band comprised of full horn sections, a 7ft Grand Piano, and world class musicians all crammed onto one stage. It happens at Birdland every Friday as the Birdland Big Band blows the roof off the the building on 44th street playing some of the best jazz, funk, Brazilian and Latin music on the planet at the "Jazz Corner of The World"

David DeJesus controls the super charged engine and like at a ball game the always sold out crowd cheers each player as they solo during the swinging Big Band arrangements. If you want to hear the real deal, no synthesizers or tracks and experience the sound of trumpets, trombones, saxophones playing music the way it was meant to be heard, proprietor Gianni Valenti is keeping it alive and well at Birdland.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff

Birdland Big Band

David DeJesus

David DeJesus

Birdland Big Band

Trumpet Section

Kenny Ascher

Birdland Big Band

Birdland Big band

Birdland Big Band

Birdland Big Band

David DeJesus

Birdland Big Band

