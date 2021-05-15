BWW Review: THE SKIVVIES at The Green Room 42

Night Life is back in New York! Tonight I did something I haven't done in 14 months: I walked into a nightclub and listened to live performers do a show. And what a show it was! The Skivvies are Lauren Molina (Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages, Marry Me a Little) and Nick Cearley (1st national All Shook Up, Sex Tips for Women from a Gay Man.) They perform their own clever arrangements of pop songs, show tunes, mash-ups, and parodies. Their hook is that they do it all dressed only in their fanciest underwear. They are gifted musicians, engaging performers, and just more fun than the law should allow. They got several standing ovations tonight from the socially distanced, but enthusiastic audience at The Green Room 42.

The other hook of any Skivvies concert is that they always include some guest stars (also revealing some skin.) Tonight's included Travis Kent (Disaster!,) Diana Huey (1st national Little Mermaid, Miss Saigon,) Tamika Sonja Lawrence (Come From Away, Beautiful, Caroline or Change,) and Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander, Sweet Home, Alabama, The Wild Party.) Travis Kent glammed up the room with "There's a Light" from The Rocky Horror Show. Diana Huey dedicated her passionately sung "What Doesn't Kill You, Makes You Stronger" to the recent victims of Asian hate crimes. Nathan Lee Graham did a spot on Tina Turner with "We Don't Need Another Hero." He then slid straight into a stirring and heartfelt rendition of "God Bless America." But the trophy goes to Tamika Sonja Lawrence, who brought the house down with the Queen Mother of all rocker chick numbers, "Barracuda." The energy she released was downright thrilling.

As for The Skivvies themselves, Molina and Cearley sang several numbers from their debut album, The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show. They also gave us smart and entertaining tributes to the likes of Janet Jackson, Pink, Britney Spears, and Alanis Morisette among many others. Their banter was funny and charming. They clearly love being onstage together. The highlight of the evening for me was a chilling arrangement of "Super Heroes" from The Rocky Horror Show that featured actor/bassist, Rob Morrison along with Molina and Cearley. The three harmonized in a way that was haunting.

Kudos to the band, Rob Morrison, Lance Horne, Sammi Chong, and Joshua Roberts for keeping the evening rocking along. The Skivvies are a great act. They ended the night with a cover of "Don't Worry, Be Happy" that approached the 80's yuppie hit with a healthy dose of grown-up cynicism. It was the perfect way to bring back the magic of New York nights.

For more information on The Skivvies, visit theskivviesnyc.com. Check out an upcoming live show at The Green Room 42 at greenfignyc.com.