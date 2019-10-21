BWW Review: Michele Brourman Brings Love Notes to the Birdland Theater

Among the many fans of Michele Brourman at her show Love Notes at the Birdland Theater last night were a host of singers, songwriters and theatrical folks. They came to hear one of our most gifted singer/songwriter and pianists probably best known for her collaboration and partnership with Amanda McBroom and for composing the song, ""My Favorite Year" It's been recorded by Michael Feinstein, Dame Cleo Laine and Margaret Whiting among others. Hearing an artist perform her own material is always an extra special treat and in Michele's case she also brings her artistry at the keyboard to the experience which enhances every nuance of her music (she's also kinda cute the way she sits on the piano bench). Michele's phrasing and harmonies are the perfect fit for her haunting, funny, and moving songs.

Michele had her friends/special guests Tony Nominee Sally Mayes and MAC winner Maude Maggart join her for a number during the evening. Everyone in the Birdland Theater loved the Love Notes of Michele Brourman last night.

Michele Brourman has written and produced the songs for 18 animated features released by Universal Studios, including the beloved "Land Before Time" series, writing for Reba McIntyre, Michael York, Lucy Lawless, Donny Osmond, Olivia Newton-John, Corbin Bleu, and a host of other singer/actors. Bourman's work has been featured in television and film and performed by countless cabaret artists, garnering numerous awards and critical acclaim.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Michele Brourman



Jim Caruso



Michele Brourman



Michele Brourman



Maude Maggart



Maude Maggart



Maude Maggart



Sally Mayes



Sally Mayes



Michele Brourman



Michele Brourman



Michele Brourman



Michele Brourman



Beth Ertz & Michele Brourman



Michele Brourman & Billy Goldenberg



Michele Brourman



Eda Sorokoff & Tovah Feldshuh



Maude Maggart, Jamie deRoy, Sally Mayes



Jamie deRoy & Austin Pendleton