BWW Review: Glamorous Laura Benanti Polishes THE DIAMOND SERIES At Feinstein's/54 Below

Well, pull up a chair my dearlings because we have some magic {reporting} TA DO! Last night's Diamond Series concert at Feinstein's/54 Below featured none other than the radiant Laura Benanti, who wowed the crowd with jazz selections from her latest album plus some broadway staples for which she is famous. Giving the room a show like one would expect from this performer, she made them laugh, and swing, and sway, and even cry a little. Yes, cry as she did over being back in a room with a real audience in a pandemic safe space with the likes of Marty's and Laura's little girl to bring joy to all in attendance. Starting the show in her own inimitable way, LB set the tone for the entire evening with humor and self-parody - her most natural state of being. Decked out in a sheath of black, green, and red sequins La Benanti was every inch the glamorous, Tony-winning Broadway star, YET fully down to earth for the entire evening - joking with the audience, stopping for full-on conversations with fans, and always making sure to poke fun at herself and her adored bandmates. With her music director, arranger pianist, accordion player Gil Goldstein, LB put together a sparkling evening made up of selections from her eponymous (What? Bobby knows words!) Jazz CD plus some real Broadway treats, and you know how little Bobby loves his treats, and those treats included Eliza, Maria, and Amalia OH MY!

As wonderful as all of those musical treats were, the real treat was the Laura herself treat (just had to say treat one more time). Unfiltered, uncensored, and unapologetic, Benanti let her hair down to show her peeps who she really is, talking about life in the pandemic at home with daughter, man, and dogs. Performance-wise she was spot on with her music and her talkie bits because La Laura is one of the funniest ladies you can ever hope to enjoy on stage. A real natural comedian, her ability to go off the cuff and still have amazing timing made her both funny and exciting. One of the nicest things about Laura Benanti's live performance is that she connects, eye to eye, with us folks in the audience. Now you know my darlings, lots of nightclub singers perform to the horizon line looking out over our heads, but LB's generosity on stage always leads her to tell the story right to each person in the house. It's an important part of the intimacy of cabaret, something she clearly has clearly mastered. She also opened up about organizations that really matter to her, waxing at length about their importance and the work that they do, sharing unabashed pride in the support she has given to each and every one. Generosity would just seem to be the Benanti way. With such superb vocal backing by the adorable Brandon Michael Nase (founder of Broadway For Racial Justice) Lady Laura took to a stool to joyfully yield the stage to her pal for a real show-stopping number that started so smoky soft it took the breath away, before building to an enormous, roof-raising finish. Her love though was not limited to her fellow vocalist since she shared moments of hilarity and affection with all her boys on stage. Watching her talk to, tease, and sing with her musicians filled the stage with the warm glow of a family at home making music together. Music made all the richer by the presence of cool-ass bass player Tony Scherr and smooth rhythm maker Tony Campbell on drums.

And speaking of the music - Of special note were her acoustic rendition of DON'T WORRY 'BOUT ME with uber-cute guitarist Pasquale Grasso, a hypnotic reimagining of the classic THE PARTY's OVER, and a sexy, sultry, equally mesmerizing cover of a famous Paul Simon hit. Add to these Amalia's VANILLA ICE CREAM and Eliza's opus and what one heard was a woman of a thousand voices using them all in monumental acts of musical story-telling. Going from her rich and creamy chest voice to the stratosphere of soprano heights, Ms. Benanti claims her place as one of the finest vocalists working on our stages today, one who more than deserves to sing music made famous by the likes of Barbara Cook and Julie Andrews. And on the topic of famous sopranos, what could be more touching than SOUND OF MUSIC understudy Laura's touching tribute to her Maria - the late great Rebecca Luker. So clearly this is a rave Y'all, BUT leave us not stop the rave with just the show on stage...

Feinstein's/54 Below has always put their best foot forward in offering our city some of the finest entertainment available with crackerjack service by the wait staff. For this DIAMOND SERIES, the club has gone the extra mile to make sure that this elite entertainment at an elite price is worth every penny. Taking out tables to make more space and make the floor more comfortable while observing social safety, keeping seating limited to 2-3 at a table (mostly), and offering a menu of fine food and fine wine, the feel of it all was New York Night Club of days gone by. Although all of the service was impeccable and every morsel was delectable - with vegan options no less - if you're lucky, Austin will be your server, and if you're smart, the lemon cake will be your dessert. To be perfectly honest my dear rainbow kids, the price of this Diamond is out of Bobby's reach, as it would be for many, but for those with deep enough pocketbooks, spending those gold coins will get you a grand night for singing. And so sweet readers, with the combo of fine dining and even finer entertainment, Bobby has no choice but to give the DIAMOND SERIES: Laura Benanti our full ...

All Photos By That Loverly Stephen Mosher