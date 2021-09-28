BWW Review: Fleur Seule's Sound Is Soft As A Rose Petal at The Triad During Their PREMIERE PARTY

There was a singer named Peggy Lee who once told a story on a talk show about how, early in her career, she was on a stage singing but that nobody in the nightclub was listening to her. Rather than become upset by their seeming indifference, Peggy Lee decided to sing, not for them, but for herself. Turning her focus to the song, to the story, to herself, her voice became like a whisper, and she became some ethereal, fascinating creature, with some ethereal, fascinating sound. The room full of people quieted down, became mesmerized, and they went to Peggy Lee, where they belonged, silent, still, and captivated. The world never left Peggy Lee.

Bathed in blue light, the platinum haired, snow-white skinned, black-swathed, red-lipped Allyson Briggs bears a slight resemblance to Peggy Lee, not just in appearance but in her laid-back, cool-as-crystal, friendly aloofness, and inimitable, original, soft and powerful vocal sound. This front-woman of the band Fleur Seule could (and probably does) sing some Peggy Lee songs, as the Fleur Seule brand is vintage tunes and retro styles, but when the band appeared at The Triad on Saturday, it was to celebrate the release of their album VAYA CON DIOS and the premiere of their new music video Necisito Saber. These works of art, created during quarantine, land less in the era of Peggy Lee's great works, as opposed to the Eighties when Linda Ronstadt's explorations with a more Latin-infused style of down-home music was all the rage. Briggs, in fact, mentions in the program that Ronstadt was an influence during the creation of the cd, one that features covers of Ronstadt, Parton and The Carpenters, but make no mistake - this is no cover band. Yes, Fleur Seule does great covers, leaving enough of the original recording intact to honor it, and straying from the path just enough to make it, quite enjoyably, their own, but on the CD Vaya Con Dios, Fleur Seule has debuted a handful of original songs written by Briggs herself, and the songs are good - good enough to make other singers want to sing them, which is something Allyson should look forward to. Having singers write to ask for one of your songs is a wonderful thing, and when word gets out that AB is penning tunes of quality, the phone will be ringing.

For their Premiere Party at The Triad Fleur Seule presented a straight-up concert program, the first half of which kept the focus on their new album, with the second half centering almost completely around the music of The Carpenters. Whatever the direction of the musical selections, though, what Fleur Seule really puts into the spotlight is exquisite musical craft. The band is always spectacularly in sync, with each musician keeping their eyes and ears in absolute tune with their colleagues, allowing the flow of the music to occur without incident, and while the Latin-country half of the show is so relaxed that their efforts may not grandstand enough for one to notice, the Carpenters section brings it all right up front. Though The Carpenters was a pop band, in the more than capable hands of Fleur Seule, one might fully come to the realization of just how much of what Richard Carpenter did with his arrangements was jazz-informed. With the entire band contributing mightily, a surprisingly stirring performance of "This Masquerade" brought the house down in a program that had many of the audience humming along, even singing along, which was to be expected, as bandleader Briggs encouraged them to, more than once. For many, including this writer, Karen Carpenter is the only person ever to be heard singing these songs, and that's a bar quite high for any singer to attempt; fortunately, Allyson Briggs is more than equal to the task - though the ghost of Karen Carpenter was in the air, she was not missed because Briggs' vocal instrument is beautiful beyond compare, and her artistic skill led, often, to almost imperceptible changes in the rhythms with which she presented these legendary pop tunes... but the Carpenters die-hards (Hello!) surely noticed them and appreciated the successful attempts at something new. Well done, Fleur!

It isn't only during The Carpenters tunes that the vocal prowess of the Fleur Seule Leading Lady shines because with each tune from Vaya Con Dios, Fleur Seule's approach to the music is refreshing and enjoyable, particularly on Ronstadt's "Blue Bayou'' and Briggs' "Chiquitita" (not to be confused with the ABBA tune). As bandleader of Fleur Seule, it is Briggs' vision and guidance that determines the product that will entertain their audiences, and though they have previously been known around town as a swing band, this new focus on a more Southern sound should open up avenues to them previously unexplored and, frankly, with their Carpenters performances, Fleur Seule should find themselves continuously engaged for bookings. Both are sounds that fit the band as though they were the OG artistic mission of the group, and with Allyson Briggs' clear-as-a-mountain-spring voice, audiences should be clamoring to hear more of both genres of music. Fortunately, Fleur Seule recorded enough music for two CDs, so the odds of an album of Carpenters covers might, well, be on its way, thank you, thank you, thank you. It doesn't matter, though, what music they choose to record or perform live, Fleur Seule is going to do it up right, so a trip to any one of their shows is going to pay off - make the investment.

Fleur Seule is:

Allyson Briggs - Vox, Bandleader

Andy Warren - Trumpet, Percussion

Jason Yeager - Piano

Ellie Goodman - Fiddle

Michael O'Brien - Bass

Paul Francis - Drums

Allyson Briggs gets a five out of five microphone rating for performing her entire show without the use of a lyric sheet, tablet, or music stand.

See Necisito Saber Below

Visit the Fleur Seule website HERE.

Find great shows to see at The Triad HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher