BWW Q&A: Angie Pontani and Brian Newman Talk AFTER DARK at The Box

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Brian Newman AFTER DARK Featuring Angie Pontani Brian Newman After Dark is back at The Box, so grab that whiskey bottle, light up a smoke and get lost in the stage's light haze as Newman and his six-piece band serve up fresh hits from the Great American Songbook stripped down and saloon-soaked with NYC Grit. With nightlife grit comes glamour, as Burlesque Queen Angie Pontani joins in bringing her unparalleled brand of bump and grind to the stage along with The After Dark Dancers and special guests, watch the feathers fly and the beaded trim shake under the soft footlights as this iconic show lets you get close and personal at The Box! The show features special guest Tommy London.

Brian Newman is a Tastemaker, Creative & Musical Director, Grammy Winning Producer, Bandleader, trumpetist and vocalist that consistently creates unique, exciting & lasting experiences. He has been performing, producing, and putting together talent for live performances, film, television and musical programming at hotels, nightclubs, and restaurants for over 25 years. Newman’s influences of Miles Davis, Chet Baker and the Great American Songbook make room for the modern songbook through his love of artists such as Nirvana, Willie Nelson, Earth Wind & Fire, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, The Police and much more. Brian and the band recently recorded and created orchestrations the record ‘Harlequin’ by Lady Gaga and made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. After his debut album for Verve Records, featuring the legendary Lady Gaga and his All-Star Band, this superb follow up album ‘Electric Lounge’ really hits the spot. Newman, co-produced with Lady Gaga the track, “La Vie En Rose,” featured in the film A Star Is Born. Brian was also the bandleader, arranger, and trumpeter for Lady Gaga’s & Tony Bennett’s “Cheek to Cheek” album and tour. Brian did the same for the duos six-time Grammy nominated album “Love for Sale.” Brian is the ongoing bandleader and arranger for Lady Gaga’s Jazz & Piano show during her Las Vegas residency. Brian is also currently the Musical Director of ‘The Pinky Ring’ by Bruno Mars, with whom Newman works closely with to curate extremely talented musicians to fulfil and realize Mr. Mars’ many musical influences at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Newman’s partner, Angie Pontani, is a world-famous Burlesque performer, producer, choreographer, and costumer. Newman and Pontani work closely together to bring their entertainment visions & dreams to life. ​​One of today's top burlesque performers, Angie Pontani, The Italian Stallionette, dazzles on stages around the world and carries her art into other fields and genres, including her popular cooking blog, fitness, writing and television. This Brooklyn bump-n-grind bombshell has spread the gospel of burlesque across the globe. The New Yorker calls Angie, “first rate, the perfect centerpiece!” and rightfully so, as her signature acts and productions set standards of style and class. Angie's accomplishments have made her a sought out expert of burlesque. She recently had the pleasure of consulting with the iconic choreographer Camille A Brown on the Broadway musical Gypsy. An award-winning entertainer, Angie holds burlesque's highest honor, the title of Queen of Burlesque, Miss Exotic World as given to her by the Burlesque Hall of Fame in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was named Coney Island’s Miss Cyclone, in honor of the world famous rollercoaster and has been cited as one of the world's leading burlesque performers by multiple media outlets. She was named Best International Touring Artist, by The Naked City/Alternative Media Group of Australia. Angie was featured in the Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s Great Performances television special shot at Lincoln Center, as well as in the cover art for their grammy winning album Cheek to Cheek. Angie regularly posts classic Italian recipes from her family as well as her own creations on her popular blog and was featured in Rachel Ray's Italian issue. She has also hosted her own pandemic podcast, The Bump N Grind with Angie Pontani where she has interviewed such diverse figures as Kitten Natividad to modern burlesque stars and neo pioneers. She is the co-producer of The New York Burlesque Festival, the world's longest running and largest burlesque festival, as well as the producer of Burlesque-A-Pades, the touring stage show. Angie created a fitness craze with her dance workout cult DVD series Go-Go Robics, a 1960s-style fitness workout. Angie has partnered with both Crunch Gym and World Dance New York on fitness programs and additional DVD releases.​

Read a conversation with Brian and Angie about After Dark.

Can you tell us a little bit about how you came up with the concept for After Dark?

Brian Newman: I started the show at Duane Park in Tribeca in about 2005. The name was the name of my dad's famous nightclub in Cleveland, Ohio in the 70s & 80s. I wanted the show to be an authentic interpretation of an old-school variety show, something you'd see in Vegas at the Sands. All the best elements of entertainment combined with the added bonus of you never know who is going to show up and jump into the show. We love having guests and have cultivated an environment where they pop in and out. You never see the same show twice.



Angie Pontani: I had been producing stage shows for years, classic burlesque events with variety acts and a host. When Brian and I got together we were able to combine his live music with the live entertainment I had been curating. We brought together the dancers, variety acts, burlesque, production numbers and curated costuming tailored to the show. It was so amazing once we put it together, I never wanted to go back to producing shows with canned music again. Over the years our shows have just grown and grown, whether we are in Vegas with our showgirls, or here in NYC with our After Dark Dancers; we are always creating new elements to work into the show. It's so exciting to present something that is at its core classic entertainment but so authentic, contemporary, organic and full of energy.

How did your first show last month go?

AP: We have actually been at the Box for two years now; we are coming to our final show at this amazing venue on October 23, our Halloween spectacular. We have loved working at this stunning venue and last month's show was off the charts and just a preamble to October 23, which is going to be really something! We have special guest Tommy London coming in from Los Angeles and will also be having a special appearance from the After Dark Coven! We will certainly miss The Box after October 23, but we are excited about some amazing things coming down the runway in 2027.

What has it been like collaborating as a couple on this show?

BN: it has been amazing collaborating with Angie; actually, it was her show This Is Burlesque at Corio that originally inspired me to grow After Dark into more of a variety show with a live band and dancers. We work together really well; I handle the band and Angie is hands-on with the dancers and variety acts. It's truly a family business.



AP: I love working with Brian. Dancing with a live band, especially one this amazing is such an absolute gift; it has spoiled me rotten. To be able to get so comfortable with the musicians really allows me as a burlesque performer to flourish on stage. There is nothing like the energy of everyone up there coming together to create an amazing show. Of course, sometimes it's hard as a couple, but I think the fact that we are so connected in life helps us share that connection on stage - for better or worse! We laugh because it's the nights where we have gotten into tiffs pre-show that people are like, "the show was so amazing tonight, the energy was off the charts!' And we laugh because we know it's because we wanted to kill each other!

What made you decide to start your podcast, Showing Off? What's been the most rewarding part of working on it so far?

AP: With Showing Off, we really wanted to create something that existed beyond the stage and nightclubs. We were excited by the idea of creating something that highlights the work and all aspects of showbiz. Everyone comes at this industry from such different places, with different experiences, histories and drive. So many of the stories and journeys are just just so amazing, we want to chronicle that. We love celebrating the tastemakers and scene setters and sharing those stories in a space where they can live on forever. I think there is a lot of inspiration in the conversations that we have and to be able to put something positive out in this world; it's a very rewarding thing.



BN: We focus all different people in entertainment, night life and community because to us, Showing Off is really celebrating the people who set the stages for life. There is so much that happens behind the scenes and in creating these moments that people don't realize, we want to share all these stories and it's so fun to sit down with people we have worked with for years or people we just met and get into it; after all, there is no business like showbusiness!

Do you have any other shows or projects coming up you'd like to tell us about?

AP: Friday, October 23rd is our final After Dark at the Box. We have been doing a residency in this notorious venue for two years and it has been a ball; the production and space is gorgeous. It has been a great home for After Dark and we are excited to close it out with a supersized Halloween show! Later this year, we will be announcing some very exciting things for After Dark in NYC!



I’ll be teaching a burlesque 101 all levels class At Brooklyn Strength Club Sunday, October 18th at 1 pm.



Friday, November 6th we are celebrating the Vinyl Release of Brian's latest release "Songs For Lonely Lovers" with a special show at Joanne's Trattoria with performances from myself and the band. It is also my birthday so we are very excited to be celebrating both things at a venue that is near and dear to our hearts! It's going to feel like a family dinner!



Brian will be at Cafe Carlyle with his band every Tuesday in March. He is also at Fine and Rare on 37th St. every Saturday night.

Find Angie and Brian on social media at @angiepontani and @briannewmanny

Visit www.angiepontani.com and www.BrianNewman.com

Tickets to After Dark on October 23 are available here.

Photo Credit: Ab Sesay

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