BWW Previews: Upcoming Guests Announced for Michael Kirk Lane's CABARET CONVERSATIONS At 92Y

The School of Music at 92Y has recently announced the latest guests in their Cabaret Conversations series. The series, which is hosted by award-winning cabaret artist Michael Kirk Lane, will welcome Joe Iconis, David Sabella, Sue Matsuki, and Karen Mason as its next guests.

Tony-Nominated composer Joe Iconis will join Lane on Monday, July 13th. Iconis' Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) was most recently seen in London's West End, after running at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre and off-Broadway's The Pershing Square Signature Center after a world premiere at Two River Theater. He is the author of Love in Hate Nation (directed by John Simpkins; Two River Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams; Barrington Stage Company and Greenwich House Theater Off-Broadway), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova, NAMT), The Black Suits (with Robert Maddock; Center Theater Group, Barrington Stage Company), ReWrite (Urban Stages, Goodspeed Opera House), and Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We the People. His music also appeared on season two of NBC's Smash.

David Sabella and Sue Matsuki are the authors of the new book, So You Want to Sing Cabaret. They will be Lane's guests on Monday, August 3rd. Sabella originated the starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of Chicago. He is internationally recognized as a master teacher in music theater and contemporary commercial music voice techniques. Matsuki, an award-winning cabaret performer, was the recipient of the first Julie Wilson Award, given by the Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2004, and was personally chosen to receive this award by Wilson herself. Of their book, Brian Stokes Mitchell said it is "an absolutely invaluable resource whether one wants to put together an entire act or simply learn to mine the depths of a song and relay make it their own"

Cabaret Icon Karen Mason will join Lane on Monday, September 14th. Mason was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She has starred on Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and recording. On Broadway, she garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and she originated the role of Tanya in Abba's Mamma Mia! (Drama Desk nomination). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of Hairspray, "Monotony" singer, Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Rosalie in Carnival (Drama Desk nomination), plus featured roles in Broadway's Torch Song Trilogy, and Play Me a County. She also won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance Off-Broadway in And The World Goes 'Round.

Interested parties can register for the events at https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-conversations

Each edition of Cabaret Conversations has a $50 registration fee and begins at 6 pm. There is also a subscription available for all three sessions for $135. This program is taking place remotely and is open to participants worldwide. If you register, you will receive an email with details of how to access the program.

The 92Y School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.

