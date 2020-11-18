BWW Previews: Live From Skylight Run Reunites Concert Colleagues Carole Demas and Sarah Rice

Broadway veterans Carole Demas, who originated the role of Sandy in

Grease, and Sarah Rice, who originated the role of Johanna in Sweeney

Todd, have teamed up once again to share their talents with LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN audiences. Demas and Rice each played Luisa in the long-running original

production of THE FANTASTICKS and have remained friends ever since. Their Tribute to Jones & Schmidt won a coveted BISTRO Award last year.

This show will feature a wide range of songs, both in duets and solo

turns throughout the evening. Carole and Sarah have appeared together in

many New York City Concerts and clubs. Their tribute to the music of

Jones and Schmidt (Thank You For Your Love) won them a prestigious

Bistro Award in 2018. Their reviews both singularly and collectively

have been raves.

• "Superb, relevant and ageless entertainment" - Cabaret Scenes • "Their

endearing and vocal best" - Nightlife Exchange • "A grand, loving

reunion" - Bistro Awards • "Musically voluptuous ... Memorable best 2017"

-Nightlife Exchange • "Wonderful, wonderful show" - Talkin' Broadway

• "A joy throughout" - BistroAwards.com • "Fills us with pleasure" -

Theater Life

More information about each can be found at. www.caroledemas.com,

www.sarahrice.com, www.thankyouforyourlove.live., etc.

CAROLE - Carole Demas, Broadway and TV legend, stole the hearts of

audiences and critics alike with her captivating and

critically-acclaimed creation of Sandy in Broadway's iconic, original

GREASE. Her 57-year career has included thousands of leading role

performances on and Off-Broadway and in regional theater. Carole

originated the title role in the premiere production of Stephen

Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE, in Los Angeles. Among her other roles: two

years at New York's Sullivan St. Playhouse as Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS

and the creation of original ingénue leads in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN;

RONDELAY (director Cyril Ritchard, choreographer Jacques d'Amboise);

Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION (opposite Clifton Davis); Tom

Jones & Harvey Schmidt's PHILEMON and THE BONE ROOM among many others.

In major regional theatres: Philia (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO

THE FORUM); Regina (ANOTHER PART OF THE FOREST); Angel (CELEBRATION);

Wanda (ENTER LAUGHING); Corrie (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, with Joan Bennett)

and singing for the Champlain and NY Shakespeare Festivals for multiple

seasons.

SARAH - Sarah Rice originated the role of Marianne in a musical

adaptation of THE MISER called HANG ON TO YOUR RIBBONS, Off-Off

Broadway. This led to being cast as Luisa in the long-running original

Off-Broadway production of THE FANTASTICKS. She continued in the role

for over two years. She also played Anne in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC,

Cunegonde in CANDIDE, at the Guthrie, Miranda in THE TEMPEST, Zan in

REGINA, Gretel in HANSEL AND GRETEL and Liesl in THE SOUND OF MUSIC.

Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince chose her to become part of musical

theatre history when she was cast as the original Johanna in SWEENEY

TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET on Broadway for which she won a

Theatre World Award and recorded on RCA. She is a 2010 Bistro Award and

2011 MAC AWARD winner, Female Vocalist, for her critically acclaimed

solo cabaret debut, SARAH RICE sings SCREEN GEMS, Songs of Old Hollywood

