BWW Previews: Live From Skylight Run Reunites Concert Colleagues Carole Demas and Sarah Rice
When Grease's Sandy met Sweeney's Joanna... in an immersive cabaret experience.
Broadway veterans Carole Demas, who originated the role of Sandy in
Grease, and Sarah Rice, who originated the role of Johanna in Sweeney
Todd, have teamed up once again to share their talents with LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN audiences. Demas and Rice each played Luisa in the long-running original
production of THE FANTASTICKS and have remained friends ever since. Their Tribute to Jones & Schmidt won a coveted BISTRO Award last year.
This show will feature a wide range of songs, both in duets and solo
turns throughout the evening. Carole and Sarah have appeared together in
many New York City Concerts and clubs. Their tribute to the music of
Jones and Schmidt (Thank You For Your Love) won them a prestigious
Bistro Award in 2018. Their reviews both singularly and collectively
have been raves.
• "Superb, relevant and ageless entertainment" - Cabaret Scenes • "Their
endearing and vocal best" - Nightlife Exchange • "A grand, loving
reunion" - Bistro Awards • "Musically voluptuous ... Memorable best 2017"
-Nightlife Exchange • "Wonderful, wonderful show" - Talkin' Broadway
• "A joy throughout" - BistroAwards.com • "Fills us with pleasure" -
Theater Life
More information about each can be found at. www.caroledemas.com,
www.sarahrice.com, www.thankyouforyourlove.live., etc.
CAROLE - Carole Demas, Broadway and TV legend, stole the hearts of
audiences and critics alike with her captivating and
critically-acclaimed creation of Sandy in Broadway's iconic, original
GREASE. Her 57-year career has included thousands of leading role
performances on and Off-Broadway and in regional theater. Carole
originated the title role in the premiere production of Stephen
Schwartz's THE BAKER'S WIFE, in Los Angeles. Among her other roles: two
years at New York's Sullivan St. Playhouse as Luisa in THE FANTASTICKS
and the creation of original ingénue leads in Fred Ebb's MORNING SUN;
RONDELAY (director Cyril Ritchard, choreographer Jacques d'Amboise);
Oscar Brand's HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION (opposite Clifton Davis); Tom
Jones & Harvey Schmidt's PHILEMON and THE BONE ROOM among many others.
In major regional theatres: Philia (A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO
THE FORUM); Regina (ANOTHER PART OF THE FOREST); Angel (CELEBRATION);
Wanda (ENTER LAUGHING); Corrie (BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, with Joan Bennett)
and singing for the Champlain and NY Shakespeare Festivals for multiple
seasons.
SARAH - Sarah Rice originated the role of Marianne in a musical
adaptation of THE MISER called HANG ON TO YOUR RIBBONS, Off-Off
Broadway. This led to being cast as Luisa in the long-running original
Off-Broadway production of THE FANTASTICKS. She continued in the role
for over two years. She also played Anne in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC,
Cunegonde in CANDIDE, at the Guthrie, Miranda in THE TEMPEST, Zan in
REGINA, Gretel in HANSEL AND GRETEL and Liesl in THE SOUND OF MUSIC.
Stephen Sondheim and Harold Prince chose her to become part of musical
theatre history when she was cast as the original Johanna in SWEENEY
TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET on Broadway for which she won a
Theatre World Award and recorded on RCA. She is a 2010 Bistro Award and
2011 MAC AWARD winner, Female Vocalist, for her critically acclaimed
solo cabaret debut, SARAH RICE sings SCREEN GEMS, Songs of Old Hollywood
