BWW Previews: Facebook Live Events For Cabaret Listeners With a Broader Spectrum of Musical Interests
An email yesterday from Hanna MacDonald at Beck Media has alerted me to some Facebook Live programming that, while it doesn't quite fit under the Cabaret heading, interested me, as a man of wide tastes, and I couldn't help but think there might be other readers of Broadway World Cabaret who might like to be made aware of these shows. After all, a diet of only one thing would make life in quarantine a little one-note. Besides, this is a time for everyone to help everyone, so artists of the world - unite on Broadway World Cabaret!
Some of this stuff looks really good, too, and I promise to bring more intel as Ms. MacDonald sends it in.
ONGOING EVENTS:
--Metallica is doing #MetallicaMondays on Facebook every Monday and sharing some of their best performances. Every Monday at 8 pm EDT.
--Michael Bublé is going live daily at 2 PM PT. Mondays are focused on Cooking; Tuesdays on Exercise; Wednesdays on Entertainment; Thursdays on Games; and, Fridays on Recap & Q&A.
--Switchfoot is going live on Facebook today at 4 PM PT and taking song requests from fans.
--Matthew West is doing "Quarantine Quiet Time" daily on his Facebook page.
--Royal Opera House is going live every Friday at 7 PM UK time with a different classic performance.
--Phish is doing "Dinner and A Movie," every Tuesday.
--Melissa Etheridge is going live on Facebook every day at 3 PM PST with #ConcertsFromHome.
--Gary Barlow is going live daily with his "Crooner Sessions"; times vary.
--Rufus Wainwright is going live daily with #Quarantunes, their #MusicalEverydays #RobeRecitals series.
--American Songwriter is hosting various artists live.
--Fatboy Slim is bringing out some concert faves on his page to help fill the void left after Coachella was forced to postpone.
--Blues guitarist and vocalist Samantha Fish is going live every Friday at noon CT exclusively on her Facebook page.