BWW Previews: DRINK-WA-TER-THON 2020 To Live Stream For 24 Hours October 9th Through 10th

The Drinkwater Brothers have been live streaming all summer - now they will live stream all night.

Matthew and John Drinkwater have spent a major portion of 2020 performing regular live streaming concerts on their social media in that unmistakable DRINKWATER BROTHERS style - comfortable, casual, come-as-you-are. The up and coming duo act that has been taking the music industry of New York by storm for the last year and a half has a very special voice when it comes to their "brand" and it is all about being accessible, understandable, relatable. In fact, they are fast on their way to becoming more than brothers to each other, they are starting to feel like everyone's brother, be it older, younger, or brother from another mother. These two men are, simply, the Misters Congeniality of the cabaret/nightclub industry.

It should, therefore, surprise no one that John and Matt have decided to take their well-earned experience at live online performing and turn it into a fundraiser for the organization FEEDING AMERICA. Not content to do anything like anyone else, though, The Drinkwater Brothers have chosen a format as unique as they are as individuals, as talents, and as showmen.

This Friday, October 9th, starting at 5:30 pm ET, Matthew and John will hold a 24-HOUR "DRINK-WA-TER-THON 2020" - a live stream marathon that will feature the brothers performing some of their most frequently requested hits, including (but not limited to) many of their original compositions. These men have shown, in their live performances and their online gigs, that they have an eclectic taste in music, so viewers can expect to see many a different genre represented in the marathon, from the pop/rock music they perform at Rockwood Music Hall to the show tunes they sing at Birdland. Of course, the music isn't all, as anyone in attendance at their 2019 Christmas show at Don't Tell Mama can verify. John and Matt have many friends, all in the business, all gifted, and they have singular senses of humor and whimsy; to that end, the Drinkwater Brothers have invited some friends to be their special guests, and they have planned some festive activities - how appropriate as the Halloween season is a few weeks away and will lead us all into the winter holidays. For the convenience of fans and followers, there will be a list of activities in an outlined schedule, as well as announcement of the guest artists' names, so that audiences can plan when, during the 24-hour program, they would like to tune in. Check The Drinkwater Brothers Facebook page HERE.

DRINK-WA-TER-THON 2020 has no required fee, the event is absolutely free of charge, though Matthew and John are doing the program as a fundraiser, so, while any and everyone is invited to tune in for free, viewers with the inclination and means will be encouraged to make contributions for FEEDING AMERICA - the goal for the marathon is to raise One thousand dollars ($1000.00).

DRINK-WA-TER-THON 2020 can be seen on @TheDrinkwaterBrothers on Facebook HERE starting Friday October 9th at 5:30 pm ET and ending Saturday, October 10th at 5:30 pm ET.





