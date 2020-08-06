BWW Previews: Christine Lavin Goes Live In August 7 ACOUSTIC STAYAWAY E-CONCERT

Find out how to watch the live event!

Beloved and prolific singer-songwriter Christine Lavin announced this week, via a Facebook Event creation, that she will be performing in a live stream concert hosted by The Folk Project (New Jersey) and Social Distancing Streaming Concerts. The event, titled ACOUSTIC STAYAWAY E-CONCERT, is set to take place on August 7th from 7 pm til 8 pm. All details are below, as taken from the Facebook page for the event.

Christine Lavin - Acoustic Stayaway E-Concert

Hosted by Social Distancing Streaming Concerts and The Folk Project (New Jersey)

Concert Link HERE

Facebook Event Page HERE

Christine Lavin is legendary - an iconic singer/songwriter whose insightful and meaningful lyrics range from quirky to touching to outright hilarious. She has an extraordinary eye for detail, a comic's vision for the absurd, and a huge and fearless heart. Christine is one of the most popular and respected performers in the folk music genre, and her show is a cherished experience for all.

Christine performs concerts all over the US, Canada, and points beyond (Australia, Germany, Israel), often hosting knitting circles and Downton Abbey-style napkin foldings backstage at each show. Her songs have been performed by artists as diverse as Broadway stars Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, and Klea Blackhurst, cabaret divas Andrea Marcovicci. Barbara Brussell, and Colleen McHugh, the a cappella Dartmouth Decibelles, and The Accidentals, winners of the National Harmony Sweepstakes Championship.

Lavin has produced ten CD compilations, hosted Slipped Disks on xm satellite radio, written freelance articles for The Washington Post, Huffington Post, and other publications. The complete lyrics to her song Planet X were included in a book by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Way, way cool. Her book, COLD PIZZA FOR BREAKFAST: A MEM-WHA?? is in publication, and On A Winter's Night, her seasonal concert collaboration project, has been touring since 1991. Christine will release her 25th solo album in 2020.

Visit the Christine Lavin Website HERE

Visit the Christine Lavin Youtube Channel HERE

