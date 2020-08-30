BWW Previews: August 30th Jamie deRoy & friends Presents MORE FROM THE ARCHIVES

Beth Leavel, Karen Mason, Clint Holmes and More

Jamie deRoy & friends presents "More From the Archives" on Sunday, August 30 at 7:30 PM

Seen on this episode:

TONY Award Winner Beth Leavel, Recording Artist and Emmy Award Winner Clint Holmes, Rocker Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Rock of Ages on Broadway with Broadway veteran Matthew Stocke, Multi MAC Award winner and Broadway star Karen Mason, and Country's Grammy Award Winning Larry Gatlin. The performances were filmed over several years at BIRDLAND, THE METROPOLITAN ROOM and 54 BELOW.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and videotaped by Russell Bouthiller.

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, August 30 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

