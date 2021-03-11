BWW NEWS: Spot-On Entertainment Announces ROAR! THE MUSICAL Will Broadcast Virtually

Cabaret and concert producer Scott Coulter released an announcement on March 10th regarding an upcoming streaming event created through his production company Spot On Entertainment. Since so much of the last year has been spent reporting on virtual entertainments, Broadway World Cabaret is happy to assist cabaret artists in the continued coverage of their efforts online. Although vaccines are up and numbers are down, and in spite of outdoor entertainment and indoor venues reopening at limited capacity, we at Broadway World Cabaret encourage the continued creation of virtual entertainment in the future, in order to reach a wider audience and spotlight the talents of more artists. Below, please see Mr. Coulter's press release for ROAR! The Musical (A Theatrical Event 100 Years In The Making).

NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL

TO AIR ON BROADWAY ON DEMAND IN JUNE 2021

SPOT-ON ENTERTAINMENT, CREATIVES GOING DIGITAL, AND THE NETWORK PARTNER WITH STREAMING SERVICE TO CELEBRATE HIGH SCHOOL TALENTS ACROSS AMERICA in

ROAR! THE MUSICAL

A THEATRICAL EVENT 100 YEARS IN THE MAKING

www.spot-onthemusical.com

Long-time friends and artistic collaborators at Spot-On Entertainment, Creatives Going Digital, and The Network have partnered with Broadway On Demand to create a dynamic and original multi theatre production project called Spot-On Entertainment presents Roar! The Musical - a digital live stream production that highlights the talented youth performers from high schools across America who are longing to have their voices heard and let their talents shine.

The pandemic pause has affected artists and theaters all over the world. High school musicals, an annual rite of passage each spring, have been canceled for the last two years. ROAR! The Musical gives theaters a chance to step in and fill this void. This project gives local theatre the chance to offer a musical experience to all the high school performers in their area and build community within their communities. Participating theatres will invite local high school performers to become part of their theatre's community of artists while also becoming part of the diverse national theatre community created through this unprecedented national production taking place on Broadway On Demand over two weeks in June.

The concept of ROAR! The Musical is both timely and historic.

Imagine this: The world gripped by a global pandemic. Everyone wearing masks for over a year. Daily life at a standstill. This happened -- one hundred years ago. When it was finally over the world celebrated for a decade.

The youth of the last century's pandemic forged a new way of writing and composing music: new sounds, new styles, new dances. Today's youth have found their way through the current pandemic via mastery of online performance skills which will forever change the way content is presented and performed. ROAR! The Musical brings the two generations together. The talented youth of today will celebrate the wealth of musical invention that arose from the last pandemic. Each theatre's production of ROAR! The Musical will be filmed in a theatrical space and will feature classic songs, specifically chosen by the venue to highlight the particular talents assembled from their community, performed in new, contemporary takes that honor the songs that gave birth to the Great American Songbook while bringing them into the present day.

Spot-On Entertainment's Scott Coulter is excited about the opportunities this experience will provide to the theaters and performers who take part. "The idea of using the young artists of today to honor the artists active during the last pandemic is really a once in a century opportunity. It's a gift to be able to use this moment in time to reflect on what happened a hundred years ago. We seem to have forgotten that we aren't the first people to go through a global pandemic - and the arts flourished after the last one. The material from that time is vast, rich, and diverse - as is the history of the period. The 1920s were a decade that included the first live radio broadcast, the birth of mass popular culture, the Jazz Age, the Harlem Renaissance, and the Great Migration. Music was changing. The arts were changing. The world was changing. And here we are again - on the precipice of global change and celebration. What a time to be alive. I can't wait to see how our young artists rise to the challenge of this moment."

Each venue's unique concert will be hosted by a Broadway star who will introduce the production and provide historical context throughout. The new arrangements for the concerts will be created by celebrated musical arrangers around the country. In June all participating theatre will have their unique productions of ROAR! The Musical shared on Broadway On Demand in a national celebration of theatre and the resilience of the human spirit. As a bonus, every young artist performing in a production of ROAR! The Musical will be offered the chance to view all the other venue productions for free in an effort to create a national community of young artists celebrating this historic moment.

More information about this exciting project can be found at www.spot-onthemusical.com.

SPOT-ON ENTERTAINMENT (www.Spot-OnEntertainment.com) is a concert production/booking company based in New York City-owned and founded by Scott Coulter. Original Spot-On productions created for theaters and symphonies include Music of the Knights, The Wonderful Music of Oz, Jersey Boys & Girls, RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, and Blockbuster Broadway! Other shows include Defying Gravity: Stephen Schwartz & Friends, Southern Comfort, Cinema Toast: The Music of the Movies, and Jerry Herman: The Broadway Legacy Concert which is co-produced by Spot-On and the ASCAP Foundation. Coulter is an award-winning vocalist and one of the stars of the Emmy-nominated "A Christmas Carol: The Concert." He is an Emmy nominee himself for his work on "American Song."

At CREATIVES GOING DIGITAL, LLC, founder, and chief creative officer Julie Nemitz helps creative artists and theatre organizations learn to make, market, and monetize content online. Creatives Going Digital and its primary program, the Theatre Marketing Academy, leverages Julie's fifteen years of digital marketing expertise during tenures at for-profit media companies and uses those skills to be of service to artists and theatre organizations across North America and Australia. Julie has worked with thousands of arts-makers and theatre organizations across the country, is featured as a marketing expert for The American Association of Community Theatres, and as a consultant and marketing resource to companies such as Compassionate Leaders Circle, Global Pride Spiritual Summit, Broadway Mentors Program and Broadway On Demand.

THE NETWORK (@findthenetwork) is a creative consulting firm specializing in curating and developing the unique perspectives of artists and arts organizations in the online world and beyond. Founded by Chris Blem and Victoria Cook, The Network harnesses the power of an expansive team of creative professionals who are passionate about providing their clients with the tools and strategies they need to bring their best work to audiences around the world. The Network has worked with an array of individual talents from Broadway actors, Photographers, Recording Artists, and those just beginning their journey, to major arts organizations around the country, including the American Pops Orchestra, PostClassical Ensemble, Oklahoma University, The University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music, Spot-On Entertainment, and many more.

BROADWAY ON DEMAND is the industry-leading live stream platform housing performance & theatre education programming, & the preferred choice of top Broadway artists, producers, educators & professionals. Broadway On Demand has streamed 2,500 events & live productions-from Broadway shows to concert series, performance venues to individual artists, & original content-in 82 countries to over 300,000 viewers. Thanks to a unique licensing interface, ShowShare, approved middle school, high school, college, community & professional theatre productions utilize the platform to stream to their audiences. Broadway on Demand is available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV. For access to the complete and ever-expanding Broadway on Demand library, subscribe at BroadwayOnDemand.com.