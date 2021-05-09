BWW Interview: The Nunziata Brothers, Will And Anthony Catch up With Broadway World

Happy Mother's Day, dear readers of Broadway World Cabaret. When it came time to plan a story to honor the mothers in all our lives - the ones who are still here, the ones who are gone, the ones who are about to become Mommies - I decided I wanted to talk to the Nunziata men. The twins who started out as a duo act in the business have often mentioned "Mama Nunz" in the past, whether on stage, while doing a telephone interview, or having a personal chat. These two men who are well-loved by many, these two artists who are much-respected by fans and colleagues, these two brothers and best friends have the family vibe all over them, and they were sure to be a great interview for Mother's Day. It would be a great time to not only hear about the amazing woman who raised them, but also to find about all the change the talented twosome have been experiencing in the last year.

During the early days of the pandemic, Anthony and Will jumped into fray, without hesitation: Will used his social media to motivate and uplift ahile Anthony became one of the first artists to perform living room concerts the inspire and entertain. A year later, though, one brother has relocated to another state and the other has embarked on an exciting new career. What better time to make life-changes - when the world is on pause and there is honest-to-goodness time to think it out.

So, having recently embarked on an adventure as an on-camera interviewer, I emailed Will and Anthony, requesting a Zoom interview and it took both men little more than a few minutes to say yes, where, and when. With my producer, Becca Parker, on hand we had a pleasant and fun reunion via Zoom, and I would like to invite everyone to sit back and enjoy 2 Nunziatas and a Mosher, united for the very first time.

PS. Cheers to the Moms. We love youse.

