BWW Feature: The Boy Band Project Releases New Music Video 'Back Here' Created Under Quarantine

The Boy Band Project has upped their game. During the last eight months of quarantine, not only have Travis Nesbitt & co. been entertaining fans with their weekly virtual Boy Band Brunch shows on Facebook, the men of the popular cover group have made a brand new music video, shot entirely under quarantine, proving that art can transcend any limitation, as long as the imagination has the power to take it where it needs to go to be born.

The song "Back Here" was a 1999 recording by the English pop group featuring Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally. The Boy Band Project, who only sing songs by groups like NSYNC, Boyz II Men, and The Backstreet Boys, recorded the song while each of them was isolated at home, and then shot a music video to the tune -- the entire artistic process was created while the city of New York was under quarantine. The song, produced by Richard James with Rimatch Music, is performed by four of the men who make up The Boy Band Project, with one of their colleagues from the group making a guest appearance in the video, along with actress Natalie Gallo. The cast of "Back Here" is billed as follows:

Travis Nesbitt - The Boy Next Door

Jesse "JJ" Johnson - The Sensitive One

Jesse Corbin - The Bad Boy

Bentley Black - The Sporty One

Also featuring:

Natalie Gallo and Chris Messina

"Back Here" the video was edited by Nathan Chang with Halleloo Productions, and the song will be available shortly on all digital music platforms. The video had an exclusive debut on Sunday, March 17th, on the Digital Get Down Boyband Brunch that happens on the Facebook page for The Boy Band Project, and Mr. Nesbitt, the creator of the group, will make an appearance on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party on Monday, March 18th, at 8 pm to discuss the release and the work of his award-winning singing group.

See the "Back Here" video by The Boyband Project now on their Youtube Channel HERE or directly below:

See Travis Nesbitt's appearance on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party at 8 pm EST March 18th HERE

See the Digital Get Down Boyband Brunch every Sunday at 2 pm EST HERE

Visit The Boyband Project website HERE

