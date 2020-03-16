BWW Feature: Stephen Mosher's Pandemic Playlist Number Three

As the city of New York is hours away from the closure of more establishments, singers are doing Living Room Concerts and hanging out the windows of their high rises and singing together. Solidarity is the order of the day during these difficult times, and New York City wears it well.

Here's my third list of music videos from the members of the arts community that is my nightly company.

1. Marilyn Maye is the reigning Queen of Cabaret. After a life as the saloon singer that Ella Fitzgerald called the "greatest white female singer in the world" and the woman who appeared on the Carson show more than any other singer, Marilyn Maye took to the cabaret stages of New York and audiences have refused to let her leave. With one sold-out show after another, Maye has an unending schedule of shows throughout the year, playing BIRDLAND, 54 BELOW and DIZZY'S CLUB, and still has time to teach master classes and direct up and coming performers. She is a gift from the heavens and a friend to all, especially the songs. Observe her performance of "The Secret of Life/Here's To Life" HERE, and check out her website HERE

2. Lennie Watts had the cabaret community in the palm of his hand and the cabaret going community decades ago. Starting out as one of the voices to hear and performers to see, Watts took control of his career and made his own destiny. Eventually a person with that much talent segues into new positions at work and Watts became an in-demand director, the president of MAC, and the proprietor of Singnasium, a teaching academy helping cabaret performers to better their craft. Lennie Watts is synonymous with cabaret and it is clear by looking at his performance HERE - Find Lennie online at his website

3. The Skivvies and Marissa Rosen are two forces unto themselves. The Skivvies are the one and only original underwear band (are there any others?) and their shows at Joe's Pub and THE GREEN ROOM 42 are always sold out (please note the crowd in this video). The scary-talented Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley created The Skivvies to make people laugh and they always do with skits and games, parodies and jokes, and then they hit the audience with the insane musicality of their creations. And they love Marissa Rosen. Everybody loves Marissa Rosen. She has appeared alongside many artists over the years, singing in group shows at almost every club in town, and last year she made her Broadway debut singing with Kristin Chenoweth. See Marissa in one of her hilarious guest appearances with The Skivvies HERE and then visit their websites: Skivvies Nick Lauren and Marissa

4. Melissa Errico is a Tony Award nominated actress who should be on Broadway every season - the roles that she seems to have been born to play are plentiful. Not the type to sit around waiting for opportunities, Errico, a gifted writer, is constantly creating. Her shows at 54 BELOW and BIRDLAND have garnered praise and legions of fans (this writer has a big wish to see a Melissa Errico show on the Jazz At Lincoln Center stage) but her staying power reaches outside of NYC to the concert stages of the world. Especially in tune with the works of Stephen Sondheim and Michel Legrand, Melissa Errico is considered one of the great interpreters of both composers' canon. Hear Melissa sing some Legrand HERE and visit her website HERE.

5. Christian Dante White is on the rise. With one stunning Broadway performance after another, he is taking his place among the leading men of The Great White Way. Along the way, the alum of Hello, Dolly, Shuffle Along and My Fair Lady is gracing the cabaret rooms with his unfathomable talent. This is one to watch, that much can be verified by looking at this epic performance at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW. Follow Christian on Twitter @dantechristian

6. The Drinkwater Brothers are taking the town by storm. John and Matthew are gifted singer-songwriters and actors who have brought their unique laid-back, casual cabaret style into the clubs, along with friends that they invite to perform in each of their shows. After their BIRDLAND show last fall, the Drinkwaters have continually worked in a variety of clubs and group shows and landed their first MAC award. To see how well they play and how well they play with others, take a look at their rather adult rendition of "Fever" and then find their Facebook Page to stay in touch with them about their shows HERE

7. Jesse Jacobson is one of the many actors who come to New York to pursue their dream and she is actually doing it! When not working as a staff member at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Jesse is in the cast of Imbible at New World Stages. A true triple-threat, Jesse showed off her considerable vocal skills at the recent 54 Below Staff Show and it is clear that she will be showing up in other group shows around town because this is a lady to watch. See Jesse sing some John Bucchino HERE and then see what else she's got going on by visiting her website HERE (Photo courtesy of Michael Hull)

8. Raymond J. Lee is an actor possessing of one of the most beautiful singing voices to land on Broadway, which he has done four times, along with an extensive resume of off-Broadway, regional, and concert appearances. His nightclub work usually amounts to group shows but this superb performer would do well to begin putting together a solo show because watching him live is a thrilling experience, as evidenced by this performance at FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW. Find Raymond online HERE

9. America's Sweethearts is an old-style girl group with tight harmonies, sass, and personality. Harkening back to an era in music that many romanticize and still long for, America's Sweethearts have played clubs around New York City, building up a devoted fan base, but the Sweets also play out of town quite often. Check out their BIRDLAND "Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen" to find out why. American's Sweethearts can be found online at their website

10. Matthew DeAnglis sang "Little Black Dress" at THE GREEN ROOM 42 in the Broadway Sings Sara Bareilles Unplugged concert and this writer hasn't been able to shake the memory, months later. One of the most memorable performances of the 8 months, the hope burns bright in my heart that this Broadway performer with a nice resume of film and television might consider a solo show. Watch this video provided by Mr. DeAngelis (at my request) to see why he should be a huge star, working all the time. Find Matthew DeAngelis online HERE

Photos by Stephen Mosher except AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS and Jesse Jacobson.





