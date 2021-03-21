BWW Feature: Spotlight On Nicole Vanessa Ortiz - A Video Library

Powerhouse roles onstage are not unique to Nicole Vanessa Ortiz. A singing actress with more vocal competition titles than can be listed here, Ms. Ortiz has spent time portraying major roles in musicals like Smokey Joe's Cafe, Ragtime, and Sister Act in theaters like Paper Mill Playhouse and the Kennedy Center. The New Jersey native also spent some time slaying audiences off-Broadway in the musical spoof Spamilton and, frankly, it's just a matter of time before she ends up on Broadway in the source material for Gerard Allesandrini's show, a little musical titled Hamilton. Pick any character of ferocity in a musical play and you can bet that, one day, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz will play it. There is no stopping a woman of Nicole's talent and drive, and that's a good thing, as she has been building up a steadily growing fanbase in recent years through her appearances on the theatrical stage and in the nightclubs of New York City. Oh, and there is also her social media, Facebook and Instagram, which always prove to be a delight.

Scroll through the collection of videos that showcase NVO's versatility and virtuosity and then visit her website HERE to learn more.

Some classic Whitney, a specialty of Nicole Vanessa's:

We have a Winner!

Being Fabulous, baby:

Hello, Dolly:

Everyone is a friend of this Dorothy:

Taking on a bit of Adele:

A little bit of Broadway:

The Diva Tribute:

A wish for something new:

A shy and unassuming love song:

A song and dance:

Playing a small, unknown room:

Bringing down the house: