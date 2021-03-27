BWW Feature: Spotlight On Nicole Henry - A Video Library

Nicole Henry is a very big deal in jazz music. Considered an industry great, Ms. Henry plays impressive arenas, concert stages, and jazz rooms around the world, garnering particularly favorable praise in Japan, where (and a lot of American folks don't know this) there is an ardent focus on the art of jazz. With seven albums and a long list of accolades, the global sensation has no need to worry about what direction her work will ever take in. Nevertheless, in recent years Ms. Henry branched out when she took to the the theatrical stage in the musical THE BODYGUARD and to the cabaret stage in her Whitney Houston tribute show I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY, increasing her already considerable fan base. None of this was a surprise, nor was there any chance that it would be a surprise because the Henry mystique is powerful enough to make anybody a new fan.

Dive in to some Nicole Henry videos below and then check out the Nicole Henry website HERE.

Jazz and blues in Jamaica:

Teaching jazz tonight:

Nicole more than one note:

Henry and Jobim:

A little bit of funk for a jazz diva:

A classic composition:

An appearance at The Cotton Club:

A Tribute to Whitney Houston:

The Gypsy in Nicole's jazz:

Nicole's rainbow connection:

Marley in Miami Beach:

If it's jazz, it must be The Blue Note:

Dorothy, Part two: