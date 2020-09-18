BWW Feature: Singer-Songwriter Grace Garland Releases New Single NEW YORK ATTITUDE And Attitude, It's Got

The Manhattan club singer dubbed LADY G hits it out of the park with her new song.

Grace Garland may be most well known for her sassy and sizzling performances in concert venues large and small, but the singing actress is also an accomplished songwriter whose biggest hit to date is the new holiday classic "Single Jingle Mingle" but Lady G has recently dropped a new single that is destined to become more than a classic, it is an anthem for the city of New York and the people who choose to live here - and her timing on this creation couldn't be more perfect.

New York Attitude is a single that Garland calls "A rock and roll anthem celebrating the SPIRIT and RESILIENCE of New York City" but this rock and roll anthem will be playing on the dance floors of the world when the clubs reopen, and it's a sure bet it will be playing at every New York Gay Pride event in the future. The song, which has a writing credit for Ms. Garland and Darren Ockert, was originally written after 911 but, while in quarantine during the Covid crisis, Lady G decided the time was right to complete it and release it.

"It was FINISHED while in quarantine. I was inspired to get it done because of Governor Cuomo's daily press briefing. It was actually written after 9 11, for a contest, and rejected! Proof that sometimes rejection can be a positive."

When Grace pulled the project out of her "to do" file to revisit it, she felt that the song needed something more, and that's when inspiration struck.

"I wanted the rock feel by Jeff Barone added to give it an authentic NEW YORK ATTITUDE!" says Lady G, who acted as executive producer on the recording while sharing a producing credit with Misters Ockert and Barone, both of whom perform on the track. In an interesting bit of billing, the credits for the song read: ALL vocals: Grace Garland; ALL guitars: Jeff Barone - leading one to wonder how many guitars Mr. Barone played on the track. Further credits read Performed/Programmed by: Darren Ockert; Mastered by: Dave Darlington. The three gentlemen assisting Grace Garland on this project certainly stepped up to the plate because the track is infectious, joyful, and absolutely playlist-worthy.

The recording, which dropped on Youtube on September 1st, has garnered a flurry of views and positive comments from Youtube watchers, which has Lady G dancing a joyful dance around her New York City apartment.

Listeners will soon be dancing, too - just click the link below:

Grace Garland NEW YORK ATTITUDE is currently available on all digital platforms.

Visit the Grace Garland website HERE

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles