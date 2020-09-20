BWW Feature: Don't Tell Mama's Adam DeCarlo Shoots His Second Film In October

Adam is out of the lightbooth and into the director's chair.

Regular patrons of the club Don't Tell Mama have often seen Adam DeCarlo at work, house managing either of the two cabaret rooms, in the light booth working as technical director, running the lights and sound; Adam DeCarlo plays many roles in the popular cabaret hotspot.

Adam DeCarlo plays many roles in life.

Like many people working in the club industry, when not at the club working his paying job, Adam is pursuing the craft for which he trained, and in DeCarlo's case, it is storytelling. An alum of the renowned Circle in the Square Theatre School in NYC, this Southern Californian is an actor and filmmaker. In February of 2020, Adam DeCarlo released a short film titled LOST & FOUND, a film that has won seven awards and that was an Official Selection at twenty film festivals (and counting) worldwide. Lost & Found is the story of a man who, after a great first date, loses his phone and must learn to look up from the screen and into the world... particularly when two friends bet him he can't go an entire weekend without replacing the Smartphone. The film, written and directed by DeCarlo, featured the artist in the lead, as well as GOTHAM"s Oswald Cobblepot, Robin Lord Taylor.

Now, DeCarlo is at it again. The team behind Lost & Found has begun work on SKELETONS, a 15 mm LGBTQ Drama starring Robin Lord Taylor and Tommy Beardmore of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Hustlers (Beardmore appears in Lost & Found as well). The film is in pre-production and taking "stretch goal" contributions via Indiegogo to raise funds for the production budget, which the Skeletons team placed at ten thousand dollars, the same amount used to produce Lost & Found. The three F's (friends, family, and fans) clearly believe in Mr. DeCarlo because the crowdfunding campaign raised 102% in the first week alone, allowing DeCarlo to stretch the campaign to 11.5 thousand for platform fees, post-production, and film festival fees, all filmmaking essential costs that (sort of) don't make it into view until later in the process.

DeCarlo, a native of Orange County who studied at the Tony Award Winning regional Theater South Coast Rep, shot Lost & Found over two days in various locations around New York City. Skeletons, which tells the story of a man confronted with a painful past when an ex-lover unexpectedly arrives at his home, is planned for a similar two-day day shoot scheduled to take place at Astoria locations in just a few weeks, during the month of October. On the prospect of working with his Lost & Found colleagues Mr. DeCarlo says it is "A relief to be honest! We all got on so great, and worked well together... great to work with people you know and trust! Likewise, Robin and Tommy are two dear friends whose talents I know well and, thus, trust implicitly." Regarding the success of the crowdfunding campaign, Adam offers, "We crowdfunded last year on Lost & Found and, once again, I'm utterly blown away! Once we launched this new one for Skeletons, I had an immediate thought of 'Oh no! Was this a terrible idea, in times of a pandemic?!' But a few days went by, and I was shell shocked by peoples' generosity. We're all unbelievably grateful and humbled by everyone's contributions."

Lost & Found is currently on the film festival circuit, with an online screening on October 7th the via Katra Film Series, followed by screenings November 6th through 15th via the Yonkers Film Festival. Information on the film can be found on Instagram @lostandfoundshortfilm

And while Adam's success as a filmmaker might be Don't Tell Mama's loss in the light booth, you never know... there's a metaphysical revolving door at the club and, once a member of the Mama's family, you're always family. It's likely the DTM gang will see Mr. DeCarlo again.

Contribute to the Skeletons crowdfunding page HERE (Five days left!)

Follow Skeletons on Instagram @skeletonsfilm

Visit the Adam DeCarlo website HERE

Visit the Adam DeCarlo IMDB page HERE

Visit the Lost & Found IMDB page HERE

Visit the Skeletons IMDB page HERE

Photos courtesy of Adam DeCarlo.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles