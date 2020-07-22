BWW Feature: CHRISTINA BIANCO LOCKDOWN LIVE! Benefitting TDF Will Livestream July 23rd At 3:00 pm

Every person with an interest in live theater in New York knows about TDF. The organization, formed in 1968, is best known for providing discounted tickets to shows on Broadway and off, either at one of their TKTS booths or through their online website where industry members can buy tickets in advance. TDF is much more than discounted tickets, though: the not-for-profit group provides performances that are open captioned, audio described and Autism friendly, and offers education and engagement programs that serve more than 12,000 New York students each year. Many have found the TDF Costume Collection Rental and their research programs to be great resources over the years. TDF is one of the theaters most cherished and respected show business resources of New York City, and even during these difficult times TDF is working to expand access, cultivate communities and support the makers of the performing arts.

One such maker of art is Christina Bianco, the popular singing actor who recently finished a much-lauded run as Fanny Brice in the smash hit Parisian production of FUNNY GIRL.

"For as long as I can remember, TDF has been a part of my life as a New Yorker. It's so important for young, budding performers to see live theatre and thankfully, TDF gave me that opportunity," explains Bianco. "Growing up just outside of Manhattan, I have so many memories of traveling into the city and standing in line at the TKTS booth, keen to see any new show - or my favorite show, for the 4th time! My family and I never would have been able to do this buying tickets at full price. As the years have gone by, I've been able to see countless performances using my TDF membership as a member of the Actors Equity Union. This was not just for entertainment but often for educational purposes, audition preparation and to support my friends in the theatre community. I know how much TDF has touched my life so I want to do what I can to help continue their legacy and make theatre going easier and more accessible to as many people as possible. "



Ms. Bianco will be performing a livestream concert titled CHRISTINA BIANCO LOCKDOWN LIVE! on YouTube benefitting TDF's Lifeline Campaign: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow on Thursday, July 23 at 3pm.

The singing actress with a huge following (Bianco's Youtube page is the perfect place to fall down a watch hole) will present an eclectic hour of multimedia entertainment, featuring songs, sketches, comedy and countless impressions of pop culture personalities and iconic vocalists - appropriate, as Ms. Bianco has a special knack with impressions, hence her nickname "The Girl Of A Thousand Voices." Bianco's variety show will cover a wide range of styles and eras, and feature favorite show tunes, impression filled mashups and 'Unlikely Interpretations' pairing a singer and song viewers wouldn't expect. Christina will also unveil a new 'Miscast Movies' sketch, placing an unlikely celebrity into a popular film. Viewers can expect an interactive trivia challenge, some Forbidden Broadway classics and Ms. Bianco's signature audience choice segment, in which the powerhouse will perform on the spot viewers' choices. To sweeten the concert offerings, Ms. Bianco will be joined by one of New York City's most popular and versatile musical comedy performers, Michael West, acclaimed for his work in Forbidden Broadway, Newsical and, now, for his shows as Kenn Boisinger.

See Bianco and Boisinger in action directly below:

Christina Bianco's July 23rd livestream concert CHRISTINA BIANCO LOCKDOWN LIVE! will occur at 3 pm on Christina's Youtube Channel HERE and on the TDF Facebook page HERE; all monies raised will be donated to TDF'S LIFELINE CAMPAIGN: Protect Today, Rebuild Tomorrow which was launched in March. The fundraising initiative seeks to raise $1,000,000 to help sustain TDF through the theatre shutdown and recovery period. To date, the campaign has raised nearly $650,000. To donate go to: give.tdf.org.

Read a new interview with Christina which has just been published on TDF Stages HERE

Learn about TDF by visiting their website HERE

Christina Bianco will be performing July 29th at 6 pm at Paper Mill Pub in Rock City New York. For information on A CASUAL WEDNESDAY DINNER WITH CHRISTINA BIANCO click HERE

Visit Christina Bianco's Youtube Channel HERE

Visit the Christina Bianco website HERE



ABOUT CHRISTINA BIANCO

From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'The Girl Of A Thousand Voices,' she's performed on major television programs including, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and "The Today Show." A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. New York credits include Forbidden Broadway; Goes to Rehab (Drama Desk Award Nomination), Application Pending (Drama Desk Award Nomination), The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Newsical the Musical. Other credits include: Hello Dolly (Minnie Fay/Indianapolis Symphony), Rent (Maureen/Weston Playhouse) and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Narrator/Drury Lane Theatre).

Most recently, Christina played the iconic role of Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, earning unanimous rave reviews. Television credits POPtv's "Impress Me," Hallmark's "Signed Sealed, Delivered," and voice work for "RuPaul's Drag Race." Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts across the U.S. and abroad, including two UK tours and extended runs in London, Scotland, South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Opera House. Christina frequently performs with US and Canadian symphonies. Her live album, Life of The Party was released last year.

ABOUT MICHAEL WEST

Michael West is an actor/comedian/singer/impersonator well-known for his many years in Forbidden Broadway (five editions plus national & international tours and symphonic concerts - 2,500-plus performances and multiple recordings) and most recently for his ten-year run in NEWsical the Musical; When Pigs Fly (original cast and recording on RCA), Mr. President; Whoop-Dee-Doo; and Forbidden Vegas, in Sin City. Named by his native Atlanta's press "The

Funniest Man in Atlanta" and by the Vegas press as a "Las Vegas At Its Best Entertainer".

Michael's current creation/obsession is his original character "Kenn Boisinger." Michael's/Kenn's shows have sold out numerous engagements at Birdland and The Green Room 42, and had a residency at The Green Room 42 for much of 2019. In light of the current environment, Kenn has recently presented his first virtual show, Kenn Boisinger: Homebound, about which Broadway World's Steven Mosher raved "It's just enough to leave you coasting somewhere in between insanity and hilarity: it's comic perfection."

