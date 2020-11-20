BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST VARIETY SHOW

The Variety Show is a part of show business history. From Vaudeville, where singers and comics performed alongside dog acts and acrobats, to the television shows of the sixties and seventies that shaped the artistic mission statements of many of today's performing artists, The Variety Show is a genre of performing arts that remains a cherished institution for artists and audiences alike. Here in New York City, there are burlesque shows, drag shows, spoken word acts, and singers, we got a lot of singers. You can find almost all of them represented in the variety shows around town; and it takes a lot to curate a variety show, not to mention making it original.

These nominees have certainly rung the bell with their shows.

The Category Is BEST VARIETY SHOW

In The Works - The Duplex: This is a specific type of show focused on the creation of new music. This regular series at the historic club The Duplex welcomes songwriters to the stage to present new works that might not actually even be finished. This is their first chance to try the new songs out, to hear them sung out loud, to see what the audience reaction is like. It's an exciting process to watch. Here are a few videos from IN THE WORKS.

I WISH...The Roles That Could Have Been - Feinstein's/54 Below: A favorite of many fans who return, installment after installment, this program is the brain-child of Alexandra Silber, who invites her celebrated friends to join her in performing songs from shows they never would have been cast in... at least not in the roles they WANT to play.

Ricky Ritzel's Broadway - Don't Tell Mama: An institution in the club industry and a musical theater maven, piano man Ricky Ritzel has been packing Don't Tell Mama with full houses, as regulars show up for his tribute to The Great White Way, featuring guest artists that are some of cabaret's most beloved performers. Ritzel generously posts entire shows on his Youtube Channel HERE.

The Lineup with Susie Mosher - Birdland Theater: In just over a year Susie Mosher turned Tuesday nights at Birdland Theater into the happening-est spot in town. With meticulously curated guests who perform a wide spectrum of acts, the comedy genius hosts a variety show that nobody wants to miss - even the likes of Kathy Najimy, who can often be found in the audience, howling as Mosher improvs songs on any topic.

Vote for the BEST VARIETY SHOW of your choice HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles