BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST RECORD PRODUCER

Think about your favorite record albums, the cds you listen to, your Spotify playlist. How much joy does it bring you, listening to those albums, the ones you've played so many times you know every note, the ones you fall in love with the first time you listen to them, the ones you want to share with your friends? What if they weren't there? What if they were never recorded? OR... what if they were recorded badly?

The producers of the albums are the unsung heroes of our music-loving lives. How many times do we memorize the names of the record producers? How many times do we get a chance to say thank you? Well, here's your chance.

The Category Is BEST RECORD PRODUCER

Wayne Haun - Christmas At Birdland - PROVIDENT:

Paul Rolnick - Take it With Me, You'll See - Zevely Records:

Jaime Lozano - A Never-Ending Line, Songs By An Immigrant, American Soul/Latin Heart - Broadway Records:

Mitchell Walker - A Brass Act, Play On, So Good - Walker Records:

Joshua Hinck and Scott Wasserman - Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream - Broadway Records:

