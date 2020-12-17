BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST JUNIOR PERFORMER

A fifteen-year-old just won THE VOICE. I'm not sure what happened to the kids in show business because when I was a teenager with aspirations of going into show business I wasn't this talented; speaking frankly, I'm not sure any of the kids in show business were this talented. Even the great Jodie Foster couldn't sing like these young people did. I mean, WHAT are they teaching these young people?! It doesn't matter, all that matters is that they keep doing it the way they have been because, as the song says, the children are the future.

Broadway World Cabaret is proud to introduce a new category to the Broadway World Awards, one designed to honor the youth of the business who are ready to make their mark. It doesn't happen every day, but it does happen - artists who have yet to graduate high school do, indeed, land on the stages of New York City nightclubs, and they're wonderful. They deserve praise and recognition. So we created this category and, interestingly, three of the four nominees are singers whose work has shone during the show business shutdown, all on the same open mic program. So let's see what these wonderful young people have to offer when the time comes for them to step onto the small venue stage for their own cabaret show.

The Category Is BEST JUNIOR PERFORMER (Under Age 18)

Lizzie Buller - Cabaret On The Couch: See Lizzie Buller in action at the 47:35 mark in the video below:

Ava Nicole Frances - Hell On Earth - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Carly Gendell - Cabaret On The Couch: See Carly Gendell in action at the 6:20 mark in the video below:

Indie Richard - Cabaret On The Couch: See Indie Richard at the 28:00 mark in the video below:

Which of these young people gets your vote? Let them know HERE.