BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST FILMED SHOW CREATED IN QUARANTINE

Who knew you could be a filmmaker in your living room? Well, until March of 2020, a lot of people. By April of 2020, the entertainment industry overflowed with budding filmmakers, all of them creating online content with three goals: connecting with and entertaining the public, keeping their creativity flowing while under quarantine, continued income. The creativity of the online concerts or recurring series was fun to see, especially when it came to seeing how different the various productions were; some people took to the medium with ease, and it showed in their newly acquired filmmaking skills and the numbers provided by the online audience. It would not be surprising if some of the artists nominated by fans for a Broadway World Award continued with their new cinematic pursuits, once the pandemic is over and life goes back to normal... well, the new normal.

The Category Is BEST FILMED SHOW CREATED IN QUARANTINE

Janice Hall and Adam B. Shapiro - (Still A)Live From Shapiro Hall:

Viva Broadway! - Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices:

David Sabella & Sue Matsuki - So You Want to Sing Cabaret presents: Stars of Cabaret in Word and Song:

Hudson Guild - West Side Stories: Celebrating NYC in the 1970s:

Klea Blackhurst - The Ethel Merman Playbill Project:

Don't Tell Mama - Don't Tell Mama - A Virtual Cabaret: See the Don't Tell Mama Virtual Cabaret on Facebook HERE.

Members Only - Members Only Boylesque presents: Hard Drive: Video footage for this show is unavailable at press time - this article will be updated when online content has been provided by the producers.

The following nominees are part of an ongoing pay to view concert series jointly produced by Birdland and Broadway World. No online footage for these shows exists, though a search on the Broadway World website will reveal coverage of the entire series.

Amanda Green - Radio Free Birdland

Jessica Vosk - Radio Free Birdland

Julie Halston - Virtual Judge Julie Presiding Radio Free Birdland

Max von Essen - Radio Free Birdland

Paulo Szot - Radio Free Birdland

Gabrielle Stravelli - The Gabrielle Stravelli Trio Live from Birdland - Radio Free Birdland:

Cast a Broadway World Award vote for your favorite one of these creations HERE.