BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST DEBUT, ONE NIGHT ONLY
One Night Only can be really special when it comes to club acts... except for the people who missed it.
Every nightclub act doesn't play for a week. It would be nice if they could, but sometimes it just isn't in the cards, especially if an artist is debuting a new show, maybe even their first ever. Putting up a club act is costly and it is usually best for the pocketbook and the self-esteem to not assume that a week of shows will sell well. Artists, therefore, can tend to test the waters with their first show in a new city, or their first show, period, to find out if the property they have is one that will sell.
Sadly for audiences, these debut acts only played one night; they should have had more because the quality of their work is the kind that audiences want to see.
The Category Is BEST DEBUT SHOW, ONE NIGHT ONLY
Isabelle Georges - Oh La La - Feinstein's/54 Below:
Nora Lyn Kennedy - The Life and Crimes of Nora Lyn Kennedy - Feinstein's/54 Below:
John Davidson - Birdland: No online video footage of Mr. Davidson's show could be found, but you can read the Broadway World review HERE.
Paula Dione Ingram - Dark Legacy: Bright Lights of Black Broadway - Feinstein's/54 Below:
Paul Hanegan - #nofilters - The Duplex:
Alexa Green - A Shining Hour - Feinstein's/54 Below:
Shani Hadjian - FEAR.LESS - Laurie Beechman Theatre:
Andrew Swackhamer - Last Call Before Fall - Birdland: No online representation could be found of Mr. Swackhamer's debut show at Birdland, but we did find the ukelele prodigy in action in another show:
David Rasche - Half an Evening With David Rasche - Feinstein's/54 Below:
No online video footage of Mr. Rasche's show could be found, but you can read the Broadway World review HERE.
Blaine Alden Krauss - From The Soul - Feinstein's/54 Below:
Daryl Stewart - The Beauty That Remains - The Triad: See a clip from THE BEAUTY THAT REMAINS on Facebook HERE.
Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young - DnA - Birdland:
Roberto Araujo - Do You Dream in Spanish - The Green Room 42:
Jackie Schiffer - The Glamorous Life - The Metropolitan Room:
Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Feinstein's/54 Below:
Morgan Bartholick - It Never Felt Wrong - The Duplex:
Edmund Bagnell - He Plays The Violin - Feinstein's/54 Below:
Mary Sue Daniels - Mary Sue Daniels is Straight Outta Conda! - Don't Tell Mama:
Ty Hendon - Joe's Pub: No online video footage of Mr. Herndon's show could be found, but you can read the Broadway World review HERE.
Robbie Rozelle - Songs From Inside My Locker - Feinstein's/54 Below :
Inbar Paz - Inbar Paz Quartet - Birdland Theater:
HERE is the link where you can vote for the debut act that you like the most.