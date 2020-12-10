BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST DEBUT, ONE NIGHT ONLY

Every nightclub act doesn't play for a week. It would be nice if they could, but sometimes it just isn't in the cards, especially if an artist is debuting a new show, maybe even their first ever. Putting up a club act is costly and it is usually best for the pocketbook and the self-esteem to not assume that a week of shows will sell well. Artists, therefore, can tend to test the waters with their first show in a new city, or their first show, period, to find out if the property they have is one that will sell.

Sadly for audiences, these debut acts only played one night; they should have had more because the quality of their work is the kind that audiences want to see.

The Category Is BEST DEBUT SHOW, ONE NIGHT ONLY

Isabelle Georges - Oh La La - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Nora Lyn Kennedy - The Life and Crimes of Nora Lyn Kennedy - Feinstein's/54 Below:

John Davidson - Birdland: No online video footage of Mr. Davidson's show could be found, but you can read the Broadway World review HERE.

Paula Dione Ingram - Dark Legacy: Bright Lights of Black Broadway - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Paul Hanegan - #nofilters - The Duplex:

Alexa Green - A Shining Hour - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Shani Hadjian - FEAR.LESS - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Andrew Swackhamer - Last Call Before Fall - Birdland: No online representation could be found of Mr. Swackhamer's debut show at Birdland, but we did find the ukelele prodigy in action in another show:

David Rasche - Half an Evening With David Rasche - Feinstein's/54 Below:

No online video footage of Mr. Rasche's show could be found, but you can read the Broadway World review HERE.

Blaine Alden Krauss - From The Soul - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Daryl Stewart - The Beauty That Remains - The Triad: See a clip from THE BEAUTY THAT REMAINS on Facebook HERE.

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young - DnA - Birdland:

Roberto Araujo - Do You Dream in Spanish - The Green Room 42:

Jackie Schiffer - The Glamorous Life - The Metropolitan Room:

Michelle Dowdy - A Brass Act - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Morgan Bartholick - It Never Felt Wrong - The Duplex:

Edmund Bagnell - He Plays The Violin - Feinstein's/54 Below:

Mary Sue Daniels - Mary Sue Daniels is Straight Outta Conda! - Don't Tell Mama:

Ty Hendon - Joe's Pub: No online video footage of Mr. Herndon's show could be found, but you can read the Broadway World review HERE.

Robbie Rozelle - Songs From Inside My Locker - Feinstein's/54 Below :

Inbar Paz - Inbar Paz Quartet - Birdland Theater:

HERE is the link where you can vote for the debut act that you like the most.