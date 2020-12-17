BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST BURLESQUE SHOW OR ACT

The art of burlesque is one that has ebbed and flowed over the years, having been very popular during the first part of the last century. For a while, the only burlesque in America was erotic dancers (in vulgar parlance, a stripper) whose work was restricted to certain establishments. Then one day burlesque started up again. The artists of the community built up a slow and steady climb until there weren't only burlesque acts playing cabaret rooms and nightclubs, there were entire clubs dedicated to the art of burlesque... and they were packing them in.

These days the art of burlesque has grown to a place where men and women perform their acts of sexuality and sensuality side by side and the audiences love them all. The fluidity of the age in which we are living makes it possible for audiences of every demographic to sit alongside one another enjoying the artists of any demographic. Speaking personally, this writer can't wait to see what the future of fluidity and the future of burlesque build together.

Because of the nature of the artform of burlesque, these acts are being represented in this story in a variety of ways, not just video, because film footage of a burlesque show can become a tricky area with regards to online platforms.

The Category Is BEST BURLESQUE SHOW OR ACT

House of Noire Burlesque- Laurie Beechman Theatre: Read the Broadway World review of House of Noire Burlesque HERE.

Burlesk at Birdland - Birdland: Broadway World Cabaret was not able to review BURLESK AT BIRDLAND before the show business shutdown but please learn more about the show and the troupe by visiting their website HERE.

Members Only Boylesque - Laurie Beechman Theatre: Read the Broadway World review of Members Only Boylesque HERE

Das Rhinestone - The Slipper Room:

Le Scandal - Laurie Beechman Theatre: Read the Broadway World review of Le Scandal Burlesque HERE

