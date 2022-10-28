BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Return to 54 Below in November
It's the Tony Awards meets "Whose Line is it Anyway," an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy.
Broadways' Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Wednesday, November 16 with the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway-style musical. (BNHM will also perform at 54 Below on Sunday, January 15).
It's the Tony Awards meets "Whose Line is it Anyway," an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy. The cast of New York's top improvisers uses YOUR made-up song titles to improvise three songs including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music created on the spot by Rick Hip-Flores, conductor of Broadway shows including Fun Home, Beautiful and Rocky, and the associate conductor and arranger for the Radio City Spectacular. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the fully improvised musical containing the winning song.
54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street (Cellar). Show time is Wednesday, November 16 at 9:30 pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. Tickets are $35-$45/VIP Seating- $55/Premium Seating $80. $25 Food and Beverage Minimum. (Additional $6 fee if tix purchased at venue). Online order fees are 10% of ticket price plus a $1.50 facility fee.
For Tickets and Info: http://54below.com/events/broadways-next-hit-musical - or call 646-476-3551.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter the club. Masks are optional.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|submissions close in
Related Stories View More Cabaret Stories
More Hot Stories For You
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS Comes to 54 Below in December
October 28, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley to debut at 54 Below The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are getting a new musical treatment by Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.
Liz Callaway to Release TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM in November
October 27, 2022
Working Girl Records has announced the release of “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”, which will be available digitally on all platforms on November 11, 2022, as well as a physical CD available for pre-order on her website.
Comedy Cabaret THE 1953 THANKSGIVING SPECIAL Comes to Joe's Pub, November 21
October 26, 2022
Once a year, Broadway legends Betty Blanche & Crystal Rogers Senior (there is no Junior) rise from their graves on 42nd & 9th as elegant ghosts to put on the ultimate musical Thanksgiving special!
FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE to Stream for One Night Only On Stellar
October 26, 2022
The acclaimed touring/streaming solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice stars Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night With Fanny Brice), and is back to livestream for one performance on October 29th at 3pm ET on Stellar.
October 28, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley to debut at 54 Below The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are getting a new musical treatment by Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.
Liz Callaway to Release TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM in November
October 27, 2022
Working Girl Records has announced the release of “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”, which will be available digitally on all platforms on November 11, 2022, as well as a physical CD available for pre-order on her website.
Comedy Cabaret THE 1953 THANKSGIVING SPECIAL Comes to Joe's Pub, November 21
October 26, 2022
Once a year, Broadway legends Betty Blanche & Crystal Rogers Senior (there is no Junior) rise from their graves on 42nd & 9th as elegant ghosts to put on the ultimate musical Thanksgiving special!
FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE to Stream for One Night Only On Stellar
October 26, 2022
The acclaimed touring/streaming solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice stars Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night With Fanny Brice), and is back to livestream for one performance on October 29th at 3pm ET on Stellar.