BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Return to 54 Below in November

Broadways' Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Wednesday, November 16 with the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway-style musical. (BNHM will also perform at 54 Below on Sunday, January 15).

It's the Tony Awards meets "Whose Line is it Anyway," an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy. The cast of New York's top improvisers uses YOUR made-up song titles to improvise three songs including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music created on the spot by Rick Hip-Flores, conductor of Broadway shows including Fun Home, Beautiful and Rocky, and the associate conductor and arranger for the Radio City Spectacular. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the fully improvised musical containing the winning song.

54 Below is located at 254 West 54th Street (Cellar). Show time is Wednesday, November 16 at 9:30 pm. Doors open at 9:00pm. Tickets are $35-$45/VIP Seating- $55/Premium Seating $80. $25 Foo d and Beverage Minimum. (Additional $6 fee if tix purchased at venue). Online order fees are 10% of ticket price plus a $1.50 facility fee.

For Tickets and Info: http://54below.com/events/broadways-next-hit-musical - or call 646-476-3551.