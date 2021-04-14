BROADWAY, THE MAYE WAY Concert Film Starring Marilyn Maye Will Debut For 54 PREMIERES On May 8th

Exciting news came from the press offices of Feinstein's/54 Below today. It wasn't news to this writer who has been working hard, biting his lip in order to keep the secret. You see - I was there when they filmed this concert but asked by management to wait until the club made it official. Now that they have, I can tell you: this film is one you won't want to miss - it's really special entertainment and a perfect prediction of what awaits clubgoers and clubs in the not too distant future. This show is everything there is to love about cabaret and nightlife. So, with pleasure, allow me to show you the official announcement from the good folks at Feinstein's/54 Below:

Feinstein's/54 Below is thrilled to announce the next show in its 54 Below Premieres series.



Marilyn Maye

Broadway, The Maye Way

Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 7 pm Eastern Time

On-Demand May 9 to May 29, 2021

VIP Event with Marilyn immediately following the show on May 8

Marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to premiere a dazzling new show - online. While her annual April engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below is postponed until the club reopens, we mark this legendary singer's 93rd birthday with a virtual performance direct from Broadway's Living Room, filmed the very week of her birthday. In this concert, Marilyn and her world-class jazz trio present Great American Songbook material from Broadway shows. Selected from various starring roles throughout her career, the songs are a tribute to the iconic performer's connection with the music from Broadway's Golden Age. Enjoy a sensational evening of songs and stories with one of our greatest cabaret artists.

Praise for Marilyn:

"The great cabaret singer doesn't just reach out to an audience - she overwhelms it with a song, but in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable." - Wall Street Journal

"No entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy." - Opera News

"Her show is not to be missed! It's a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro who majored in 'unforgettable.'" - New York Observer

"Her voice is full and rich and perfectly in tune, and she displays a voluptuous enjoyment of singing. She is a symbol of resilience." - New York Times

"She is tireless in keeping it fresh...most singers do not have the stamina nor the ability to do what she does". - Michael Feinstein

Tickets are $35 to view the stream. Additionally, special VIP Tickets are available for the May 8th performance for $50 and include a live Q&A with Marilyn. To purchase, visit THIS link.

The May 8th premiere also includes a live chat for fans to interact with each other before and during the show. Following the initial premiere date, the concert will be made available on demand for three weeks and accessible to fans across the world.

54 Below Premieres is a series of concerts that feature cinematic, five-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room directly to in-home screens. Each show is designed and directed especially for streaming by an award-winning production team, with audio and video that reflect the high standards of presentation that have made evenings at Feinstein's/54 Below New York's most unique cabaret experiences. Additional information can be found at www.54BelowPremieres.

The series kicked off on Dec. 12 with Broadway Princess Holiday Party (starring Laura Osnes, Susan Egan, and Courtney Reed with special guests Aisha Jackson and Adam J. Levy and musical director Benjamin Rauhala) and was followed by Norm Lewis: Christmastime Is Here! which premiered on Dec. 17, and Sondheim Unplugged, which premiered on Dec. 26. Jeremy Jordan: Carry On is next in the series and will premiere on May 6.

54 Below Premieres concerts are performed and recorded on Feinstein's/54 Below's iconic stage, with no public audience and following strict COVID guidelines to maintain a safe environment for all the artists and staff. Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel are the Executive Producers of the series. The shows are Directed for the Screen by Cody Williams and feature Video Production by Ordinary Sunday, with Cinematography by Adam Paul Verity. Jennifer Ashley Tepper serves as Creative and Programming Director for Feinstein's/54 Below.

Visit 54below.com/Premieres to purchase tickets or for more information on the series. Ticketing and streaming services are provided by BroadwayWorld Events.

BIOGRAPHY:

Marilyn Maye is a cultural and musical treasure. She is a highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, and educator. Her entire life has been committed to the art of song and performance. After working as a professional singing performer since she was 15 years old, she was "discovered" by Steve Allen during her eight-year engagement at the Colony in Kansas City. He presented her many times on his national television show, which resulted in an RCA recording contract. She was a regular guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson where she appeared 76 times, as well as The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, The Ed Sullivan Show, Hollywood Palace, Kraft Music Hall-and all the television shows that featured the music of the Great American Songbook.

Her place in the American Songbook history was assured when The Arts Council of The Smithsonian Institution included her RCA recording of "Too Late Now" in their significant album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye's RCA recordings consist of 7 albums and 34 singles, including the first hit recordings of "Cabaret" and "Step to the Rear." Her versions of "Misty" and "Take Five" are noted as 'timeless' by jazz reviewers.



Maye's starring roles in theater include "Pistach" in Can-Can, "Sally" and "Carlotta" in Stephen Sondheim's Follies, and "Mame" in Jerry Herman's Mame and "Dolly" in Hello, Dolly. Inspired by her repeated successes playing the irrepressible Dolly Levi, Maye recorded the album, "Marilyn Maye Sings All Of Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly", with liner notes by Jerry himself, which has been released as a CD.



Marilyn sings to full houses each year in New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, London, and the Midwest. Among her many symphony concert appearances are Philly Pops (3 times) in Philadelphia (Peter Nero, conductor), twice with the Phoenix Symphony (Doc Severinsen, conductor), Florida Philharmonic, Kansas City Symphony, Omaha Symphony, Tulsa Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Des Moines Symphony, and others. Her recent one-hour PBS Television Special has been praised and aired numerous times.



Marilyn has been honored more than 60 times for her lifetime achievements in the world of music and entertainment. The twenty-two New York awards include the Legend Award from the New York's Nightlife Critics, as well as six awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs. Her hometown of Kansas City has honored Ms. Maye many times including a place in the American Jazz Museum's Walk of Fame and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Gem Theater.



MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below is currently closed, pending New York State official re-opening policies. For more information, visit 54Below.com/Feinsteins

This article includes photos from Marilyn Maye's last Feinstein's/54 Below appearance before the lockdown. All photos are by Stephen Mosher.