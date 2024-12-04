News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BREAKING SOUND To Celebrate The Holiday Season With New Works By Vaheed Talebian And Collaborators

The event will take place on December 6.

BREAKING SOUND with Vaheed Talebian will appear at pinkFROG Cafe in Williamsburg NYC. BREAKING SOUND, founded in 2014, is a creative network specializing in showcasing the hottest emerging artists. Presenting over 100 showcases a month, spread across all major global cities, BREAKING SOUND aims to empower the emerging artist community - making the unknown known, the unsigned signed.

Coming up on December 6 at 6:30pm at pinkFROG Cafe in Williamsburg NYC, BREAKING SOUND's New Musical Theatre Songwriting Series will be presenting works by composer Vaheed Talebian, featuring collaborations with lyricists Kate Rankine, Alex Manna, and Yunhye Park. T

alebian will be joined onstage by Jonja Merck on piano and drums, Benjamin Walton on guitar, and singers Kenzie Elizabeth, Nour Habbash, Annika Stenstedt, Annabelle Skala, Jack Gereski, and Lydia Newman.




