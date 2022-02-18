BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN SEATTLE! is Coming to the Jewelbox Theater

World renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico have played every musical hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of.

Now these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds want to entertain you and yours with mostly true tales of how they got their start in Showbiz.

In this campy night of song, dance, schtick, oversharing and overbelting, Betti & Bruce are sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Following a successful run in Puerto Vallarta and kicking off a West Coast tour, the Jewelbox Theater reluctantly presents the Seattle premiere of this new musical comedy cabaret on Saturday, February 26th at 7PM.

The madcap creation of Los Angeles based performers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, the two pay hilarious homage to lounge acts of old.

Doors 6:30pm / Show 7pm

21+

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED*

What the Stars are Saying...

"You two are fabulous!" -Gavin MacLeod

"You're not small potatoes!" -Rita Moreno

"I saw you up there!" -Audience Member

"Who are you and how did you get this number?" -Robert Goulet